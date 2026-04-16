Little-Known Tricks To Make Your LED Bulbs Last Longer

Switching to LED lights is a great tip for saving energy in your home. However, while LED bulbs are supposed to have a much longer lifespan than incandescent bulbs and other older types of lights, you may notice that some of yours aren't living up to that promise. If your LED lights are going out sooner than they should, simple solutions such as keeping them clean could help them work brighter for longer. Besides cleanliness, other factors like temperature, power supply, and using the right accessories will affect how long your lights last and whether they shine as bright as they should.

It's easy to forget about cleaning your light features, but dust and dirt will still make their way onto LED bulbs. Even though LED lights are considered the type of light bulb that doesn't get hot, they still produce a very small amount of heat. If a thick layer of dust and debris lies on the bulb, it can trap the little bit of heat the LEDs are giving off. When LED lights overheat, it damages the internal components, leading to them dying faster. Dusting the light bulbs every couple months will help keep them from getting warm and lengthen their lifespan. Consider other sources of heat as well, and check that the fixtures your lights are in have good ventilation.