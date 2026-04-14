The Forgotten '80s Home Gadget That Younger Generations Probably Haven't Seen

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It's a testament to the breathtaking progress of technology that much of what was considered trendy and innovative in the 1980s is obsolete today. Take the portable cassette player, the floppy disk, the VHS player, and even the first desktop computers. Many of these were invented in the '60s and '70s and rose in popularity during the '80s, but one peculiar invention was both devised and popularized during that decade. It's the Clapper – and while you can still buy a new Clapper The Original for a little over $20, it's nowhere near as popular as it once was. Few younger people have likely ever heard of it.

The Clapper was (and is) an electronic switch you control by clapping your hands. It measures 2.5 by 6.3 by 8 inches and has one two-prong polarized male plug, two female two-prong polarized inlets, and a microphone that monitors sound in the room. When you plug the Clapper into a wall receptacle and a device into one of the inlets, it allows you to turn the device on and off by clapping your hands. Traditionally, the top inlet responds with two claps while the bottom one needs three, but modern Clappers can be customized to respond to various sequences of claps. They also include a remote control for those who don't want to clap.