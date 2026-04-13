Mike Holmes Urges Homeowners To Think Twice About This Flooring In The Kitchen

No room in a home gets tested like the kitchen, so you need flooring that can withstand the daily spills, scrapes, foot traffic, and heat, ideally while delivering aesthetic appeal. While many may feel enticed by eye-catching laminate kitchen flooring ideas, home remodeling expert and HGTV star Mike Holmes believes that this is one type of flooring that should be avoided at all costs. "Laminate flooring is extremely impact- and scratch-resistant. However, they CAN be scratched and damaged by prolonged exposure to moisture," Holmes wrote in a Make It Right blog post.

Although laminate flooring does provide a vibrant natural look many homeowners find appealing, Holmes believes it is not the right option for spaces where spills are common. "Water is laminate flooring's worst enemy," he stated, adding, "The top is sealed with the wear layer, and the bottom is coated. However, the laminate floorboard's edges are raw and can soak up water."

Typically, laminate flooring will serve you for 15 to 25 years or even longer, with thicker wear layers providing more protection. However, if exposed to excessive moisture for extended periods of time, the fiberboard core can absorb water through the floorboard's edges or gaps between planks, affecting durability and eventually shortening the lifespan considerably. The damage typically manifests as warping, buckling, swelling, or cracking. What's more, a laminate floor cannot be given a makeover through sanding or refinishing if it gets damaged. The only option is to replace the planks with new ones if you want to bring it back to life.