Mike Holmes Urges Homeowners To Think Twice About This Flooring In The Kitchen
No room in a home gets tested like the kitchen, so you need flooring that can withstand the daily spills, scrapes, foot traffic, and heat, ideally while delivering aesthetic appeal. While many may feel enticed by eye-catching laminate kitchen flooring ideas, home remodeling expert and HGTV star Mike Holmes believes that this is one type of flooring that should be avoided at all costs. "Laminate flooring is extremely impact- and scratch-resistant. However, they CAN be scratched and damaged by prolonged exposure to moisture," Holmes wrote in a Make It Right blog post.
Although laminate flooring does provide a vibrant natural look many homeowners find appealing, Holmes believes it is not the right option for spaces where spills are common. "Water is laminate flooring's worst enemy," he stated, adding, "The top is sealed with the wear layer, and the bottom is coated. However, the laminate floorboard's edges are raw and can soak up water."
Typically, laminate flooring will serve you for 15 to 25 years or even longer, with thicker wear layers providing more protection. However, if exposed to excessive moisture for extended periods of time, the fiberboard core can absorb water through the floorboard's edges or gaps between planks, affecting durability and eventually shortening the lifespan considerably. The damage typically manifests as warping, buckling, swelling, or cracking. What's more, a laminate floor cannot be given a makeover through sanding or refinishing if it gets damaged. The only option is to replace the planks with new ones if you want to bring it back to life.
Mike Holmes' alternatives to laminate for kitchen flooring
The kitchen flooring world is awash with many durable flooring materials that can hold up against moisture far better than laminate flooring. Concrete, for example, is known for its longevity and robust water-resistant qualities. However, Mike Holmes recommends it only if you are building a new house. "It's not a practical choice for most renovations because it is very heavy. This is because of the minimal depth required to pour a solid concrete floor that won't crack or crumble. Also, keep in mind the joist strength required to support this additional weight," he cautioned. Natural stone, another homeowner favorite, is a durable and attractive choice but also heavy and expensive. According to Angi, stone installation costs up to $35 per square foot installed, while the cost of laminate ranges between $3 to $13 per square foot installed.
So, what is the best flooring for the kitchen? Overall, ceramic or porcelain tile is Holmes' top pick for easy-care kitchen flooring. "They are durable, attractive, easy to clean, and available in a large variety of patterns and finishes," Holmes wrote, stating that tile can also manage dirt or moisture that comes in from outside.
Unlike laminate flooring, which could be an approachable DIY project, tile has a tedious, complicated installation process. "Installing tiles requires experience and skill, not to mention the materials, supplies, and tools it takes to complete the job," Holmes wrote in another Make It Right blog post. Tiles are usually heavy and hard, and cutting and laying them properly can be a tall order for first-timers. Even minor mistakes like choosing the wrong adhesive or incorrect spacing may cause weaknesses and costly repairs, so it's usually best to hire a professional for a lasting installation.