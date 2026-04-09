IKEA Has A New Affordable Organizer That Tackles Countertop Clutter

Kitchen clutter is no joke, especially if you love to cook. Between your top-secret spice mix and those staple items you reach for at every meal, making an amazing dinner can make a mess of your countertops. Sure, there are dozens of affordable IKEA items to help you organize your pantry, but it's easy to get distracted in the back of your larder for just long enough to let your stovetop bubble over or broiled items burn. That's why keeping certain must-haves nearby makes sense. To keep your kitchen countertops from feeling too crowded, IKEA has just released a new affordable organizer that tackles clutter by corralling it into a corner you're probably not even using and giving you two levels of storage.

The NÅLBLECKA Corner Shelf is designed to fill those awkward dead zones where crumbs and last week's junk mail usually end up. Measuring 11 inches wide and 11 inches long, it's a corner-fit version of IKEA's bestselling two-tiered metal and bamboo organizer, the low-profile NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer. Customers overwhelmingly report that the easy-to-assemble, space-saving design could be one of the best kitchen storage ideas to get the most from your available counter area. Priced at $25, both tiers of the corner shelf are made with natural bamboo coated in clear lacquer. They are connected with four powder-coated steel tubes that are inserted and screwed into pre-drilled holes. The finish allows for easy cleaning with a damp towel, while the slightly raised lip keeps any drips from your favorite oils, vinegars, or other items contained until you can clean them up.