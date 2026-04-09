IKEA Has A New Affordable Organizer That Tackles Countertop Clutter
Kitchen clutter is no joke, especially if you love to cook. Between your top-secret spice mix and those staple items you reach for at every meal, making an amazing dinner can make a mess of your countertops. Sure, there are dozens of affordable IKEA items to help you organize your pantry, but it's easy to get distracted in the back of your larder for just long enough to let your stovetop bubble over or broiled items burn. That's why keeping certain must-haves nearby makes sense. To keep your kitchen countertops from feeling too crowded, IKEA has just released a new affordable organizer that tackles clutter by corralling it into a corner you're probably not even using and giving you two levels of storage.
The NÅLBLECKA Corner Shelf is designed to fill those awkward dead zones where crumbs and last week's junk mail usually end up. Measuring 11 inches wide and 11 inches long, it's a corner-fit version of IKEA's bestselling two-tiered metal and bamboo organizer, the low-profile NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer. Customers overwhelmingly report that the easy-to-assemble, space-saving design could be one of the best kitchen storage ideas to get the most from your available counter area. Priced at $25, both tiers of the corner shelf are made with natural bamboo coated in clear lacquer. They are connected with four powder-coated steel tubes that are inserted and screwed into pre-drilled holes. The finish allows for easy cleaning with a damp towel, while the slightly raised lip keeps any drips from your favorite oils, vinegars, or other items contained until you can clean them up.
Buyers love IKEA's NÅLBLECKA corner shelf despite drawbacks
Although it's brand new, IKEA's NÅLBLECKA Corner Shelf has received nothing but four- and five-star reviews so far. "Looks very high quality and fits wonderfully in the corner of the kitchen," wrote one happy customer. Another stated, "I managed to organize all the spices I use without taking up as much space as before, precisely because I was able to make use of a poorly utilized corner." Overall, the product is racking up high marks for its quality, beauty, and space-saving design. That echoes feedback from hundreds of customers who already own the original two-tiered shelf.
That said, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind before choosing it to store and organize your spice collection or other kitchen favorites. One customer thought it was a little overpriced and reported that although the corner shelf was capable of holding a heavy pepper grinder, it was still a little wobbly. Others wished the shelf edge was slightly higher or that the countertop organizer came with hooks for getting even more clutter out of the way. Although none reported experiencing any major issues with their corner shelves yet, the original NÅLBLECKA organizer had a couple of complaints of flaking and splintering bamboo. However, the positive reviews far outweigh the few negative experiences, making this new IKEA find an affordable choice to consider if clutter is taking over your kitchen countertops.