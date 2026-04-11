The Downsides To Home Mold Test Kits You'll Wish You Knew Before Trying

DIY mold testing seems like a perfectly intuitive thing to do. And the intuition itself is a good one because you do need to do something when you suspect you have a mold issue. But it's probably not using a DIY home mold test kit and, in fact, is often not professional testing either. Mold tests simply don't usually tell you what you want to know. When they do, there's a good chance they're not correct, and when they're correct, there's a good chance they'll be misinterpreted.

Okay, that's a lot of shade to throw at a poor test that's just trying to help you help yourself. But I've used them in two homes ... one professionally tested and one using a DIY air-sampling kit on my current property, and in both cases the tests failed to turn up substantial mold problems. Most rationales for testing are solid: visible mold, visible damage, that familiar musty odor of mold and mildew, or the likelihood of mold growth in your home because of a leak that you know about. You're worried about structural damage and the dangers of mold exposure.

The problems, though, are hinted at by one of the lab's disclaimers on my DIY test kit results: "Lab results alone are not actionable without the context of actual onsite conditions." If that sounds obvious, well, it is. A lab test alone isn't usually sufficient to establish the location, type, or extent of mold colonization or damage. Certain types of tests might sometimes help, but without a thorough visual inspection, you won't even know what to do. And with a thorough visual inspection, you won't need the mold test.