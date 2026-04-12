Do You Have A Drawer Under Your Washer And Dryer? Here's What It's Really For

Are your washing machine and dryer sitting directly on the floor, or are they located atop a pull-out drawer? Today, when shopping for a washer and dryer set (particularly a front-loading set), consumers have the option of also getting a pedestal to lift these large appliances off the floor. So, if you've always wondered why there's a drawer under these appliances in your home, there's a reason: Your machines came with laundry pedestals attached.

Laundry pedestals, or washer-and-dryer pedestals, are platforms that can be installed underneath front load washing machines and dryers. They keep the machines off the floor, which in turn brings their doors and drums up higher by about 12 to 16 inches, so it's easier to load and unload laundry. Laundry pedestals are typically made by your machine's manufacturer to perfectly suit the model, and they normally cost about $300, though their prices can range from $100 to over $500, depending on the model and the configuration.

But laundry pedestals have another perk beyond making it easier to reach inside your washer and dryer. It's common for them to also come with a drawer. If your machine has a drawer-style pedestal, and you're wondering what to do with it, that storage space could be the perfect place to stash your laundry necessities.