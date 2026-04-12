Do You Have A Drawer Under Your Washer And Dryer? Here's What It's Really For
Are your washing machine and dryer sitting directly on the floor, or are they located atop a pull-out drawer? Today, when shopping for a washer and dryer set (particularly a front-loading set), consumers have the option of also getting a pedestal to lift these large appliances off the floor. So, if you've always wondered why there's a drawer under these appliances in your home, there's a reason: Your machines came with laundry pedestals attached.
Laundry pedestals, or washer-and-dryer pedestals, are platforms that can be installed underneath front load washing machines and dryers. They keep the machines off the floor, which in turn brings their doors and drums up higher by about 12 to 16 inches, so it's easier to load and unload laundry. Laundry pedestals are typically made by your machine's manufacturer to perfectly suit the model, and they normally cost about $300, though their prices can range from $100 to over $500, depending on the model and the configuration.
But laundry pedestals have another perk beyond making it easier to reach inside your washer and dryer. It's common for them to also come with a drawer. If your machine has a drawer-style pedestal, and you're wondering what to do with it, that storage space could be the perfect place to stash your laundry necessities.
Washer pedestals add roomy storage space for various laundry items
The drawers that typically come with laundry pedestals are not small. In general, pedestals match the dimensions of the washer and dryer, so they tend to measure more than 2 feet wide and 2 feet deep. That offers enough space for items small and large, bulky and slim. And utilizing that spacious drawer underneath your washer (and dryer, if you have two pedestals with drawers) can be a life-changing laundry room storage hack.
With 12 inches (or more!) of height, these drawers give you enough clearance to corral the largest of your laundry helpers, like bulky laundry detergent containers, bottles of fabric softener, and boxes of dryer sheets. You can also use pedestal drawers to hold smaller items that otherwise clutter your laundry room, including stain removers in spray or stick form, dryer balls, mesh bags for delicate items, and laundry scent boosters.
The drawers underneath the washer and dryer can also serve as a great place for loose items that don't have a dedicated home. You can divide the space inside each drawer with baskets to hold loose change you find while doing laundry; single socks that are waiting for a mate; or even rags and cleaning cloths you reach for regularly. If you have anything hanging out on top of your machines that needs a home, these drawers can likely hold it and get rid of that visual laundry room clutter.