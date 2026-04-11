The Two Colors Joanna Gaines Loves For A Stunning Fixer Upper Farmhouse Look
If you're wondering how farmhouse style came to be, it's no secret that "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines can be credited for popularizing this look in modern home design. Shiplap, shaker cabinets, and wood beams are hallmarks of this design style, and a surprisingly simple color scheme that pairs beautifully with these design elements is one of Gaines' favorites: black and white.
One of the hallmarks of Gaines' take on farmhouse style is a classic, clean black and white palette. Her trademark Magnolia brand and Silos complex reflect this aesthetic in their signage and architectural design. Inside homes, she frequently uses black and white in her client re-designs. In Season 5, Episode 19 of "Fixer Upper," a black and white kitchen and dining room take center stage, and in her blog about this episode Gaines says, "Using this classic color palette is true to farmhouse style, and it also allows for all kinds of additional accent pieces to be added in seamlessly." She contrasts black cabinets, white tile and countertops, and black furniture with warm wood floors, beams, and storage pieces. She goes even bolder in Season 5, Episode 4 of "Fixer Upper" with a large-scale black and white tile for a kitchen, set in a diamond pattern that becomes a striking focal point. She isn't the only one who loves this color scheme for farmhouse style. Many designers gravitate toward this pairing for every room in the house.
Black and white but not boring
Black and white doesn't mean boring. There are endless ways to combine these colors to provide a farmhouse look, and it doesn't mean everything in the room has to be in one of these two tones. In Season 3, Episode 16 of "Fixer Upper," Gaines uses black and white accents throughout a home that has plenty of other color, including green walls. A black tile backsplash in the kitchen, a black tiled decorative fireplace hearth, and black fixtures and furniture pieces create a farmhouse feel without everything being monochromatic.
If black and white feels too stark for your taste, consider versions of these tones that are softer, like Magnolia's own Blackboard interior paint. Like its name, it feels like an old-school blackboard with a soft finish, not a cold, heavy black that might otherwise overwhelm a space. And farmhouse-style white paint colors for your home are often creamy and warm, like the aptly named Magnolia Paint Shiplap. While you may be intrigued by the idea of the color-drenching look of all black cabinetry or walls, remember that farmhouse design demands inclusion of rustic, cozy elements, like reclaimed wood, vintage furniture pieces, and soft, neutral textiles to balance the look. These design pieces will keep your black and white space inviting and timeless, just like Gaines would have it.