The Two Colors Joanna Gaines Loves For A Stunning Fixer Upper Farmhouse Look

If you're wondering how farmhouse style came to be, it's no secret that "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines can be credited for popularizing this look in modern home design. Shiplap, shaker cabinets, and wood beams are hallmarks of this design style, and a surprisingly simple color scheme that pairs beautifully with these design elements is one of Gaines' favorites: black and white.

One of the hallmarks of Gaines' take on farmhouse style is a classic, clean black and white palette. Her trademark Magnolia brand and Silos complex reflect this aesthetic in their signage and architectural design. Inside homes, she frequently uses black and white in her client re-designs. In Season 5, Episode 19 of "Fixer Upper," a black and white kitchen and dining room take center stage, and in her blog about this episode Gaines says, "Using this classic color palette is true to farmhouse style, and it also allows for all kinds of additional accent pieces to be added in seamlessly." She contrasts black cabinets, white tile and countertops, and black furniture with warm wood floors, beams, and storage pieces. She goes even bolder in Season 5, Episode 4 of "Fixer Upper" with a large-scale black and white tile for a kitchen, set in a diamond pattern that becomes a striking focal point. She isn't the only one who loves this color scheme for farmhouse style. Many designers gravitate toward this pairing for every room in the house.