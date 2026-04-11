Revive Rusty And Worn-Out Garden Tools With A Common Pantry Staple

If your essential gardening tools are speckled with rust spots and are starting to look dull and aged, you're facing a common woe. Even if you take excellent care of your gardening tools, rust can happen. Formed when iron, oxygen, and moisture mingle together, rust can appear on the metal surfaces of your trowels, weeders, and hand forks over time. This is thanks to all of the damp soil and minerals you're working with in your yard and planters. And in addition to making your go-to gardening tools look less than their best, those rust spots can grow over time. But there's a common pantry staple you can reach for that'll stop rust in its tracks and revive your old tools: ketchup.

Ketchup might be one of the most popular condiments around and a pantry food you should always have on hand, but it's also a surprisingly effective rust-eliminating solution. This bold red, tomato-based sauce can make rust disappear, and it's all thanks to ketchup's acidic nature. Tomatoes, the main ingredient in ketchup, have citric acid while vinegar (a key ketchup ingredient) adds acetic acid; both of these acids can loosen surface-level rust. Acids in general will work as handy household rust removers, and vinegar itself is often recommended for small tools thanks to its acidity. Ketchup is something of the perfect combination of acidic ingredients, making it a great choice to reach for if your gardening tools are looking rusty and not-so-shiny.