Upgrade Boring Planters With A Cute & Affordable DIY Using Dollar Tree Bowls

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Have you ever seen the floral ceramic bowls at Dollar Tree and felt they were just a little too kitschy for your taste? They may not be your style on their own, but a creative DIY can transform them into customized garden pots that beat the top places that sell unique and stylish planters. The Instagrammer heybrooklynb came up with a fun DIY that smashes dollar-store bowls to create a gorgeous Mediterranean-inspired planter.

Decorated with vibrant tiles embedded in rustic grout, this planter is a lively but cozy aesthetic. The unique look of scattered tiles adds color to a rustic space, which can give it a unique, Mediterranean look. This aesthetic mixes both warmth and elegance, which has timeless appeal in a home.

This beautiful idea isn't as expensive as it looks. The main ingredient, Dollar Tree's ceramic bowls, are only $1.50 and come in many floral patterns. In addition to the bowls, you'll need a larger planter to affix the pieces to. You may be able to find one at the dollar store too, otherwise, thrift it for a better deal. You'll also need a hammer, sponge, palette knife, PVC pipe cutter, and wet wipes, as well as Rainbow Art Glass Weldbond Multi-Surface Adhesive and SimpleGrout Pre-Mixed Grout, or similar low-cost products. The bowls, planter, and grout should cost less than $50 combined. Any tools and leftover materials can be saved for another easy home reno project to upgrade your home value.