Get The Look Of Expensive Double Layered Curtains With This Hanging Hack

When you think of luxury drapes, a gorgeous setup of elegant floor-to-ceiling draperies paired with bountiful flowing sheers is one stunner that's likely to come to mind. Reminiscent of the lush, full curtains you'd find at an upscale hotel, this method of layering a set of sheers on a rod behind a set of decorative panels is as functional as it is beautiful. While sometimes the front panels are designed to remain stationary and decorative, they can also be made operational, providing you with control over the light and privacy of your room.

As ideal as that sounds, this type of layered drape can cost a pretty penny. Even with a new double rod (or a DIY single-to-double rod conversion) and pre-made panels, everything you need to create two complete layers can really add up. Thankfully, it's easy to fake the double layered drapery look with just one existing curtain rod. The premise is wonderfully straightforward: Simply slide four curtain panels onto a single rod with the two sheers in the center and the solid panels on the outside. By creating this solid-sheer-sheer-solid layout, you can operate the two sets of drapes almost as you would if they were separated on two rods. Since you don't need to purchase a double rod and extra panels for two full layers — nor spend the time, energy, and money to patch holes or hang the curtain rod just right – this simple faux double layer hack makes for an affordable approach to luxe layered drapes.