Get The Look Of Expensive Double Layered Curtains With This Hanging Hack
When you think of luxury drapes, a gorgeous setup of elegant floor-to-ceiling draperies paired with bountiful flowing sheers is one stunner that's likely to come to mind. Reminiscent of the lush, full curtains you'd find at an upscale hotel, this method of layering a set of sheers on a rod behind a set of decorative panels is as functional as it is beautiful. While sometimes the front panels are designed to remain stationary and decorative, they can also be made operational, providing you with control over the light and privacy of your room.
As ideal as that sounds, this type of layered drape can cost a pretty penny. Even with a new double rod (or a DIY single-to-double rod conversion) and pre-made panels, everything you need to create two complete layers can really add up. Thankfully, it's easy to fake the double layered drapery look with just one existing curtain rod. The premise is wonderfully straightforward: Simply slide four curtain panels onto a single rod with the two sheers in the center and the solid panels on the outside. By creating this solid-sheer-sheer-solid layout, you can operate the two sets of drapes almost as you would if they were separated on two rods. Since you don't need to purchase a double rod and extra panels for two full layers — nor spend the time, energy, and money to patch holes or hang the curtain rod just right – this simple faux double layer hack makes for an affordable approach to luxe layered drapes.
Slide solid and sheer drapery panels onto the same rod for a multi-purpose setup
To fake the look of layered drapes, add your two sheers to the center of the rod, pulling them together to make space on the ends. Next, slide a solid drapery panel to the outside of each to bookend the pair of sheers in the middle. Rehang the rod and even out the rippling so everything looks uniform and neatly pleated to your desired width. Push the sheers open for a full view, or shut them when you want filtered light with privacy. When evening comes, you can close the solid panels, pushing the sheers together for a room darkening or blackout curtain effect. Keep in mind that, because the sheers will always take up space bunched in the center, it will never be 100% blackout — but, if they're tight enough together, you should have very little light spill.
What makes double layer drapes look super high end is a lush, full silhouette. To accomplish this, especially on a larger window, use extra wide sheers and solid panels for extra fullness. Alternatively, you can double up on either or both sets of narrower panels to achieve the heavy look you're going for. However, the more sheers you add, the more width they'll take up when bunched with the solid panels closed — so, if light is a major concern, keep the sheers to a minimum. If you plan to keep the outer solid drapes as stationary decorative panels, you can load up on the lush sheers to your heart's content.