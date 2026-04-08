Think Twice Before Putting This Invasive, Mosquito-Magnet Plant In Your Yard
Finding the right types of plants for your yard isn't always easy, particularly when you want to avoid those that are invasive and can take over your other plants. Unfortunately, there are certain types of plants that not only have invasive qualities, but also attract pesky mosquitoes. Since these are two features that no one wants in their gardens, it's important to know which plants to avoid altogether to prevent such issues. One such common offender is running bamboo, one of the many invasive garden plants to avoid.
It's important to understand that the generic term "bamboo" refers to a variety of different species of grass, which can be further classified as clumping (non-invasive) and running (invasive) forms. When we're talking about invasive bamboo, we're referring to the running forms that spread quickly via underground rhizomes and take over native vegetation or other plants you might have in your yard. Examples of invasive bamboo varieties erroneously planted in yards include golden bamboo and yellow groove bamboo. The invasive qualities alone — running bamboo can spread at an exceptional rate of around 15 feet per year, and it can even damage sheds and buildings via existing cracks – are reason enough to get rid of bamboo in your yard.
Mosquito-attracting qualities of running bamboo
Aside from potentially causing problems with other plants and structures, invasive bamboo can pose challenges with mosquito control around your property. You might already diligently remove sources of standing water around your yard to help keep mosquitoes at bay, including pots and planters. However, bamboo is considered a magnet for these pesky insects due to cuts within their stems, which can provide the water they need to breed. Depending on how large the plant is, some of these stalks may not easily be accessible, so you could even be harboring mosquitoes without knowing it. It's also difficult to remove water from a bamboo stem.
Due to its invasive qualities, it's never a good idea to plant running bamboo in your yard or garden. Even though you can technically restrict bamboo's spread via container planting, doing so doesn't address the mosquito problem. Given these issues, any potential ornamental value of bamboo is not worth the risk. If your heart is set on bamboo, consider non-invasive species such as clumping bamboo or fountain bamboo instead. You might even consider planting different plants known to help repel mosquitoes while you're at it.