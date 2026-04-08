Think Twice Before Putting This Invasive, Mosquito-Magnet Plant In Your Yard

Finding the right types of plants for your yard isn't always easy, particularly when you want to avoid those that are invasive and can take over your other plants. Unfortunately, there are certain types of plants that not only have invasive qualities, but also attract pesky mosquitoes. Since these are two features that no one wants in their gardens, it's important to know which plants to avoid altogether to prevent such issues. One such common offender is running bamboo, one of the many invasive garden plants to avoid.

It's important to understand that the generic term "bamboo" refers to a variety of different species of grass, which can be further classified as clumping (non-invasive) and running (invasive) forms. When we're talking about invasive bamboo, we're referring to the running forms that spread quickly via underground rhizomes and take over native vegetation or other plants you might have in your yard. Examples of invasive bamboo varieties erroneously planted in yards include golden bamboo and yellow groove bamboo. The invasive qualities alone — running bamboo can spread at an exceptional rate of around 15 feet per year, and it can even damage sheds and buildings via existing cracks – are reason enough to get rid of bamboo in your yard.