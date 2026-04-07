What To Do If Your Neighbor's Hedges Are Crossing Over Onto Your Property

Good fences make good neighbors, as the saying goes — and when that fence is a well-maintained hedge, it can provide an attractive property border that's excellent for sound-proofing, privacy, and safety. But a hedge can also be a nuisance if it's left unkempt, especially if it's creeping over your fence from a neighbor's yard or spreading into your lawn or garden. Before you get out your hedge trimmer, though, it's helpful to understand whether you can legally hack away at the vegetation that's encroaching on your property.

Before taking any action, make sure you know for certain whose hedge it is. Many hedges have been there for years — or even generations — and it may be unclear to your neighbor, or to you, who is actually responsible for maintaining it. Where the hedge trunk and stem lies generally determines who owns it. Check your property lines online or by consulting your local county, city planning, or zoning department. Understanding your property line is important because, as attorney Mark Hirsch told Homes and Gardens, "If a hedge grows into your yard, you can usually cut back the branches that hang over to the property line." If you aren't sure and you start trimming away, you might inadvertently encroach on your neighbor's property. And for that, they can sue you for trespass or other damages. If you have a homeowner's association, make sure to read up on any specific rules in place governing maintenance of shared hedges or encroaching vegetation.