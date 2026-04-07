Light Up Your Indoor Space With This Creative DIY Using An Old Cooking Pot

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One of the great mysteries of the universe is why more people don't make their own light fixtures. It's easy, you can make a lamp out of almost anything, and all the electrical stuff is done for you if you choose to buy a lamp kit.

For this project, we'll repurpose an old cooking pot as a pendant lamp, which means you'll need a pendant light kit — like this Edison Retro Pendant. You can use just about any pot you want — or, more to the point, no longer want — as long as you can put a large hole through it. That said, there are a couple of practical matters to remember when choosing one. First, a symmetrical pot will hang straighter than one with a long metal handle sticking out of one side. Second, an aluminum pot will be much easier to work with, since the softer metal is easier to cut and drill into.

A note about bulbs: You're probably using LEDs for this project, but if you have a storehouse of inefficient incandescent bulbs somewhere, note that your pot might get hot near the bulb. This is unlikely to be dangerous unless the pot is somehow enclosed, but it would still be safer to stick with LEDs.