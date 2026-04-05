Hang Your Shelves Like This To Make Your Built-Ins Look More Expensive

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When it comes to styling bookshelves and built-ins, we've all seen the beautifully layered arrangements that mix art, decor, keepsakes, photographs, and more for a wonderfully composed aesthetic. But what if that tried-and-true design approach leaves you feeling stuck in a rut and craving something different? Luckily, Susan Klaich (@nest_styling_and_staging_co) shared on Instagram how she completely transformed her dime a dozen shelves by creating a luxe tilted display area with only one small addition.

Klaich demonstrated how easy and affordable it is to add brass pulls to an adjustable shelf then reinstall it on an angle to create an elegant display shelf that looks like a million bucks. Display your favorite coffee table book open to the most iconic page, or show off a series of your favorite art pieces or photographs. In short, feature any cherished piece of decor or keepsake that typically lays flat. This angled shelf with a brass rail showcases and elevates — literally and figuratively! — your special belongings in a way that looks far more expensive than the cost of the hardware it takes to pull it off.

This hack works on any adjustable shelves held in place with pegs or hardware that sit in a cutout underneath the shelf or screws into the bottom for stability. Though it worked on Instagram, flat L-shaped hardware that rests below the shelf may not be substantial enough to hold the slanted shelf in place, risking a forward slide, so be sure to test out the stability of the tilt with your particular shelf hardware before drilling any holes. When choosing which shelves you'd like to angle, keep in mind that the ideal placement is below eye level so your displayed treasure is still fully visible when tilted upwards. Now you're ready to kick off this beginner-friendly angled display shelf DIY.