12 Costco Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring

There's nothing like finding a great deal at Costco to put a little spring in your step. The membership club offers a huge variety all year long, but there are several items that smart homeowners know they need to stock up on to get ready for spring. We're talking backyard barbecues, blooming gardens, and yes, blowing your nose more often. Costco's got you covered with extremely competitive prices on everything you need, from barbeque pellets for firing up the grill, Miracle-Gro to fertilize your plants, planters to spruce up your patio, and candles to subtly scent your home.

When spring arrives after a long winter, it can be really tempting to stock up on a bunch of annuals you may not get around to planting, or to blow your whole budget on a brand new leaf-blower. But we decided to focus on Costco items you'll use all spring and that won't cost a fortune when you need to buy more than one. Although a few home decor items made the list, most of our finds are focused on improving your outdoor living. Every item that made the cut is under $50 each and has at least a four-star average rating from Costco members.