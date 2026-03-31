12 Costco Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring
There's nothing like finding a great deal at Costco to put a little spring in your step. The membership club offers a huge variety all year long, but there are several items that smart homeowners know they need to stock up on to get ready for spring. We're talking backyard barbecues, blooming gardens, and yes, blowing your nose more often. Costco's got you covered with extremely competitive prices on everything you need, from barbeque pellets for firing up the grill, Miracle-Gro to fertilize your plants, planters to spruce up your patio, and candles to subtly scent your home.
When spring arrives after a long winter, it can be really tempting to stock up on a bunch of annuals you may not get around to planting, or to blow your whole budget on a brand new leaf-blower. But we decided to focus on Costco items you'll use all spring and that won't cost a fortune when you need to buy more than one. Although a few home decor items made the list, most of our finds are focused on improving your outdoor living. Every item that made the cut is under $50 each and has at least a four-star average rating from Costco members.
Kleenex Trusted Care Facial Tissues
Since spring is allergy season for many of us, it only makes sense to stock up on plenty of Kleenex Trusted Care Facial Tissues. Sold at Costco in a 10-pack for $25, they're one of the most highly-rated options you'll find on the shelves. Over 4,700 customers have given this bulk buy a five-star rating, some of whom like to keep a box in every room of the house. Others appreciate the absorbent and strong-yet-soft material that makes a case of the sneezes at least slightly better.
Chinet Classic Dinner Plates
Nothing is worse than being stuck inside washing a sink full of dishes when you're hosting a backyard barbecue or Easter egg hunt. That makes having plenty of affordable entertaining essentials like Costco's Chinet Classic Dinner Plates on hand a no-brainer. The 165 count packs are $25, making them a practical choice when it gets too hot to even think about running a steamy dishwasher. Nearly 800 customers have given the sturdy staple a five-star rating.
Theo Resin Planters
One of the best things about a Costco membership is that if you can't make it to the store, there are still plenty of unique finds available exclusively online. The $43 Theo Resin Planter 2-pack is one of them. Available in teal, white, and blue, the large plant pots are way lighter than they look thanks to their sturdy resin material. Four drainage holes are easy to knock out as needed, depending on the conditions your favorite plants require. Over 1,000 customers have given this outdoor garden find a five-star rating, appreciating their durability and value for the price.
Miracle-Gro Shake 'n Feed All Purpose Plant Food
Speaking of gardening, another Costco item smart homeowners should stock up on this spring is the Miracle-Gro Shake 'n Feed All Purpose Plant Food. Sold in 8 pound containers for $28, it's such a good deal that customers are limited to purchasing just five containers of this popular fertilizer. Hundreds of Costco members give it a five-star rating. One summed it up by writing, "I love this fertilizer just shake, no mixing with water. Simple."
Welspun Beach Towels
If you'd rather hang out by the pool than dig in the dirt, consider splurging on several Welspun Beach Towels. Available in four colorful and reversible designs, and sold in a 2-pack for $30, the cotton towels have only received five-star ratings so far. The large size and overall quality get rave reviews, which makes sense since the only thing better than a chip-filled sandwich after a day of swimming is wrapping up in a big fluffy beach towel.
Cascade Mountain Tech Padded Camp Chair
There are a ton of Costco furniture pieces that can revamp your home, but having plenty of outdoor seating is what really matters when spring arrives. According to dozens of customers who describe it as comfortable and durable, purchasing a few of the $50 Cascade Mountain Tech Padded Camp Chairs is a good idea whether you want to hang out with friends around your fire pit or sit on the sidelines at a soccer game. The steel frame provides support for up to 325 pounds, while padded armrests, a cupholder, and back storage pocket provide plenty of "extras" for the price.
Enbrighten Wi-Fi Eternity Outdoor Landscape Lights
Outdoor lighting is another element that can take hanging out in your yard from good to great. Whether you want to line your walkway with elegant white lights or cast a colorful display against your brick exterior, Costco members say the $80 Enbrighten Wi-Fi Eternity Outdoor Landscape Lights deliver. Each set of 12 individually-controlled LEDs are adjustable, highly customizable, and can be voice controlled with Amazon's Alexa or Google Home. They can also be linked up to 150 feet, making this another item you'll want to stock up on this spring.
Bear Mountain BBQ Gourmet BBQ Pellets
As any head of the grill knows, getting your garden ready for spring isn't done until you've wheeled the barbecue onto the patio. If your family wants to grill for every meal, it makes sense to pick up several 40 pound bags of Bear Mountain BBQ Gourmet Pellets. The 100% natural all-hardwood pellets are a fan favorite, with hundreds of Costco members giving them a five-star rating. "After trying other BBQ pellets, I've been very happy with the quality and flavor ... I look forward to trying their other flavors! Phenomenal value [versus] other brands as well," wrote one happy customer.
Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Pillows
Costco offers an endless supply of home decor items, but we think the new Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Pillows will fly off the shelves this spring. The $24 UV- and weather-resistant item is available in striped, plaid, palm, and raffia designs that look great individually but would be showstopping when styled together. The 100% polyester fiberfill will add plenty of cushy comfort, plus you won't need to worry about how these pillows will hold up during April showers.
Sand + Fog Scalloped Candles
According to over 150 Costco customers who've given them a five-star rating, the oversized Sand + Fog 57 oz. Scalloped Candles with Rubber Wood Lids are the ones you want. Made of a soy wax blend in Fraser Fir, Ocean Mist, and Tobacco Teak scents, more than one member loved the $20 candle's subtle fragrances so much they returned to purchase more. The value for the money also gets high praise, with one reviewer explaining, "3.6 lbs of candle at this price point is a good deal. I've seen large format candles at department stores go for $200+."
over&back Multipurpose Berry Baskets
We're constantly looking for the best home decor items at Costco, and it's hard to find anything cuter than the over&back 3-piece Multipurpose Berry Baskets. Available in green or white, the stoneware baskets are sold in a set of three for $17. The ventilated design makes them perfect for storing fresh fruit, the kitschy aesthetic means they're ideal for holding napkins or trivets, and more than one member suggested buying a few extra to give as gifts.
Filtrete Air Filters
Pollen is one part of springtime that we could do without. Unfortunately, it's inevitable. That makes stocking up on new air filters at Costco a very smart move. You'll find several different options, sizes, and thicknesses available, but over 4,300 customers have given the $44 Filtrete Ultra Allergen, Bacteria, and Virus Deep Pleat Filter 2-packs a five-star rating. One happy member echoed what many had to say about the value, writing, "I consider this filter a necessity in keeping the home air clean. I used to buy the filters at a home improvement store, but the Costco price was much less."