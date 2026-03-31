You Don't Need Paint To Refresh Dated Cabinets — Try This Instead

To get great results with this restoration technique, you have to thoroughly clean the cabinet facing, even if you've been in the habit of cleaning regularly. This is necessary to remove any grease that has lodged in crevices in the molding. Moreover, a cabinet facing that has worn unevenly may have some glossy spots and some that are dull, and wax won't blend these imperfections as well as a new finish. A powerful cleaning agent like a TSP (trisodium phosphate) substitute can take care of both of these problems.

TSP is an excellent grease-cutting cleaner, but it's caustic, so you need rubber gloves and eye protection when using it. You may prefer instead to use a product like Ace No Scent TSP N-Rinse Substitute, which is marketed as also being a de-glossing agent that will even out the existing finish. Just mix it according to the instructions on the container.

You'll also want to remove the handles from the door and drawers, which you can do with a screwdriver. And since you're spiffing up the facing, this might be a good time to replace them if they have seen better days. Installing new cabinet hardware is a breeze as long as you choose handles that fit in the same pre-drilled holes as the old ones.