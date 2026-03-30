The Pantry Staple That Can Kill The Moss Growing In Your Sidewalk Cracks

Moss is a common issue around homes, particularly after frequent rain. Known for its preference for coolness, moisture, and shade, this plant can quickly become a nuisance if it starts growing on driveways, roofs, patios, and even walkways. Physical control via sweeping and brushing is normally the best way to manage moss before it grows into a larger problem. Even if you've removed moss from sidewalks for aesthetic and safety purposes, it's common to see remnants still growing in between the cracks. Before buying chemical mossicide products, a cheaper and less toxic solution may already be in your pantry: baking soda.

Just when you thought that baking soda couldn't have any other home-improvement uses, it turns out that this relatively inexpensive product may help with small areas of moss control. This is particularly helpful in cases of sidewalk cracks, where the plant can sneakily thrive in these small areas and cause a slipping hazard.

There are many ways you never thought to use baking soda, and getting rid of moss is one of them. Once moss ceases its growing process, it's then possible to remove the plant from stubborn surfaces such as cracks and crevices. Furthermore, baking soda is arguably a less-smelly option compared to other "natural" moss control methods such as killing moss with white vinegar.