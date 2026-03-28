How To Turn A Basic Thrifted Tray Into A Cute Rustic Countertop Organizer

Search your local thrift stores for wood trays (go ahead and pick up two while you're at it — don't worry, we'll explain). Once you've got your thrifted item, clean it up by lightly sanding it down. To keep a basic rustic look, simply stain it with something like DecoArts Walnut Wood Stain and add a protective polycrylic finish. You can keep your aesthetic simple and stop here, or add some unique decoration by laying contact paper or decoupaging the interior. If your kitchen has a theme like sunflowers or roosters, this may be the perfect way to incorporate it using patterned napkins and Mod Podge.

Now, this is where your second tray can come in. If you have the vertical space, use the second tray to create tiered storage. Follow the same prep steps, and use a thick wood dowel, such as this Woodgrain Millwork 1 ¼-Inch Pine Round Molding at Home Depot, to attach the second tray on top of the first. For the best support, cut a dowel to your preferred length in four equal cuts. Add one to each corner of your tray. Use a drill to screw up from the bottom tray into the dowel and down from the top tray into the dowel. Lastly, add on your feet with wood glue. Once your organizer is assembled, use it to store your most-used kitchen items. Things like coffee pods, flour, or sugar can fit great on the tray, or you could use it as a spice organizer that will make your counters look just right.