Why Smart Homeowners Are Putting Vinegar On Their Dingy White Baseboards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your house might be sparkling after you clean your hardwood floors or mop your tile. But if you have baseboards throughout your home — specifically, white baseboards — their not-so-spotless appearance could be dragging the overall look down. No matter the type of baseboard molding you have, their proximity to your floors makes these decorative touches places that attract dust and dirt from all of the foot traffic that passes by. Plus, the tiny ledges and small creases baseboards typically have collect debris such as dust and pet hair. White baseboards can look less than pristine and develop stains over time as a result, and running a dust rag along them often isn't enough to restore their appearance. Instead, you might want to try reaching into your pantry for vinegar, which numerous homeowners on social media praise as a smart solution for brightening baseboards. To clean baseboards with vinegar, you'll also need water and a cloth; some homeowners even add peppermint oil to the mix.

Cleaning baseboards is usually a task that requires multiple stages: dusting them with a cloth or vacuum cleaning attachment, then wiping them down with a cleaning solution like water and dish soap. You can even try using a melamine foam sponge like those Magic Erasers for stains, but since these are abrasive, they can damage certain paint finishes or even remove some of your baseboard paint altogether. And these methods don't always deliver a thorough clean. Cleaning baseboards with vinegar, on the other hand, can remove stains and common messes like dust and grime all in one go. Once vinegar tackles common baseboard stains like shoe scuffs and general dirt, it should have your white baseboards looking much fresher and brighter.