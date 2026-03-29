Transform Inexpensive PVC Pipes Into A Unique Storage Shelf - Here's How

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Sometimes a little extra shelf space can make all the difference between a tidy room and a disaster zone, but new shelving can be expensive. You can save money by buying wood and building storage shelves yourself, as long as you have the necessary woodworking chops. If you don't, no worries — here's a project that calls for inexpensive materials and few carpentry skills. You can make a standing shelf unit strong enough to hold books, plants, and the like simply by cutting PVC pipes and fitting them together to make the frame, then using pre-cut boards for the shelves. This makes a great utility shelf for the basement or bathroom, and it can even add a touch of innovative style to your living room or bedroom.

The type of furniture-grade PVC pipe you would normally use for a project like this costs about $4.80 per foot at Home Depot, but you don't really need that. Standard Schedule 40 PVC water pipe will work just fine, especially if you paint the unit to hide the markings on the pipe. Plus, regular half-inch pipes only cost $0.40 per foot.

Besides that, you'll need a number of ½-inch PVC tees, which cost around $0.79 each. The pipes will fit tightly into these fittings and, because they aren't carrying pressurized water, they'll stay put without glue. However, if you want to be 100% sure the unit stays together, you can also purchase clear PVC cement (like this $7 Oatey PVC Cement) and glue everything together. Finally, there's the shelves themselves. If you don't want to cut them yourself from plywood or MDF, you can order SHELFIX Custom-Cut Melamine Shelf Boards online for also $7 each.