DIYer's Smart Storage Hack Solves A Common Bathroom Cleaning Headache: 'This Is Genius'
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Cleaning the bathroom might not be your favorite task to tackle, but it's an important one. Even the floor needs frequent cleaning to clear up dust, hair, pet fur, or pet dander. The problem with sweeping or mopping the floor is that the floor can be somewhat cluttered, too, especially with items like the bathroom scale taking up space. Redditor dadrian146 came up with a simple way to keep the scale out of the way, but still handy enough to use every day: a scale storage area beneath the sink. In this case, the sink is enclosed in a wall-mounted cabinet that has space beneath it to mount channels for the scale.
The entire thread is full of praise, with with one commenter saying, "Mind blown, this is genius," and another saying that "This is the dream." If you have a different bathroom-sink setup, the concept is still viable as long as you have a corner bathroom cabinet with feet, or even a repurposed sideboard turned into a vanity. In a pinch, the scale-holding hardware could even be mounted to the side or back of a cabinet.
How to make a scale storage area for the bathroom
The scale storage setup is simply a pair of long plastic C-shaped channels that house the sides of the average slim bathroom scale. If you can't find any plastic channels to fit your scale, AKK Printers, the Norway-based designer of the scale channels, offers them on Etsy. Once you have the channels handy, set your scale on a table, then place one channel on either side of the scale and push the channels in. If done correctly, the scale should be within the channels, allowing you to slide it out.
Mark the spacing of the channels on paper so you know how far apart to mount them beneath your bathroom cabinet. The scale channels could also be placed on a wall if you get creative with your mounting. Drill some narrow pilot holes to match the holes in the channel, then insert screws to hold the channel in the desired spot. Slide the scale in place and you're all set. Cleaning your bathroom will be easier than ever since you won't have to move the scale out of your way.