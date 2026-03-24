DIYer's Smart Storage Hack Solves A Common Bathroom Cleaning Headache: 'This Is Genius'

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Cleaning the bathroom might not be your favorite task to tackle, but it's an important one. Even the floor needs frequent cleaning to clear up dust, hair, pet fur, or pet dander. The problem with sweeping or mopping the floor is that the floor can be somewhat cluttered, too, especially with items like the bathroom scale taking up space. Redditor dadrian146 came up with a simple way to keep the scale out of the way, but still handy enough to use every day: a scale storage area beneath the sink. In this case, the sink is enclosed in a wall-mounted cabinet that has space beneath it to mount channels for the scale.

The entire thread is full of praise, with with one commenter saying, "Mind blown, this is genius," and another saying that "This is the dream." If you have a different bathroom-sink setup, the concept is still viable as long as you have a corner bathroom cabinet with feet, or even a repurposed sideboard turned into a vanity. In a pinch, the scale-holding hardware could even be mounted to the side or back of a cabinet.