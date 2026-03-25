No More Bathtubs: The Trending Replacement That's Taking Over 2026 Bathrooms

If you're in the middle of a DIY bathroom remodel and wondering whether to keep your bathtub or switch to something else, this trend might be worth considering. Conservatory showers are gaining popularity as one of the ways to create a spa-like bathroom. If you've never heard of them, they are a type of enclosed shower that draws inspiration from Victorian-era conservatories, hence the name. The exact design can vary depending on available space and aesthetic goals, but the outer-facing walls of the conservatory shower are made of glass panels, much like a greenhouse.

Duncan Waters, managing director at West One Bathrooms, explained the reason conservatory showers are trending to Living Etc, saying, "Bathrooms are no longer just functional spaces. Homeowners want their bathrooms to feel restorative — light-filled, calm, and connected to nature. With the right materials and thoughtful design, a bathroom can become a rejuvenating retreat." The use of glass panels lets more light into your shower, but it also creates a connection to the outdoors through its use of greenhouse imagery. If you've ever thought it would be so refreshing to be a little potted plant being watered, a conservatory shower offers you the chance.

Additionally, conservatory showers are luxurious and elegant. As Ryan Wenham of Larsen Architecture put it, "They can really elevate a space and [turn] the act of showering into an experience. It becomes a feature to be proud of and adds a sense of luxury and personality to the room," (via House Beautiful). The vintage feel of the frames and unique features, such as built-in benches or indoor windows, make it stand out, especially when compared to a typical porcelain tub. You can even take it up another notch by pairing the look with natural stone or colorful tiles for a truly unique shower.