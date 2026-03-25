No More Bathtubs: The Trending Replacement That's Taking Over 2026 Bathrooms
If you're in the middle of a DIY bathroom remodel and wondering whether to keep your bathtub or switch to something else, this trend might be worth considering. Conservatory showers are gaining popularity as one of the ways to create a spa-like bathroom. If you've never heard of them, they are a type of enclosed shower that draws inspiration from Victorian-era conservatories, hence the name. The exact design can vary depending on available space and aesthetic goals, but the outer-facing walls of the conservatory shower are made of glass panels, much like a greenhouse.
Duncan Waters, managing director at West One Bathrooms, explained the reason conservatory showers are trending to Living Etc, saying, "Bathrooms are no longer just functional spaces. Homeowners want their bathrooms to feel restorative — light-filled, calm, and connected to nature. With the right materials and thoughtful design, a bathroom can become a rejuvenating retreat." The use of glass panels lets more light into your shower, but it also creates a connection to the outdoors through its use of greenhouse imagery. If you've ever thought it would be so refreshing to be a little potted plant being watered, a conservatory shower offers you the chance.
Additionally, conservatory showers are luxurious and elegant. As Ryan Wenham of Larsen Architecture put it, "They can really elevate a space and [turn] the act of showering into an experience. It becomes a feature to be proud of and adds a sense of luxury and personality to the room," (via House Beautiful). The vintage feel of the frames and unique features, such as built-in benches or indoor windows, make it stand out, especially when compared to a typical porcelain tub. You can even take it up another notch by pairing the look with natural stone or colorful tiles for a truly unique shower.
Adding a conservatory shower to your home
If a conservatory shower sounds ideal, there are several ways to make it work in your home. If you have the time and budget, you can commission a fully custom conservatory shower. This is a great option if you want all the bells and whistles, have a specific design for the finished project in mind, or need it to fit into an unusually sized or shaped space. However, a custom shower can cost thousands of dollars, which isn't in the budget for everyone.
That doesn't mean you have to give up on your dream shower, though. There are some fun ways to create a similar effect on a budget. Look for paneled or Crittall-style shower doors and walls with glass panes separated by a grid, traditionally made of metal and painted black. While you won't have as much freedom with frame style or pane size, you'll get more light. Consider combining it with elements like stunning stone tiles or potted plants to add the connection to nature that gives conservatory showers their greenhouse-like feel.
If you already have solid glass shower walls, you can actually DIY a faux-paneled shower. While it may not look quite as luxurious, DIYing does save a lot of time and money while also giving you more control over the size and shape of the panels. All you need to do is apply a material to the outside of the shower along the lines of where you'd like your faux panels to be. Waterproof tape is an easy option, as it adheres to the surface and resists shower humidity. However, you could also get creative with wood battens or strips of veneer! Just be sure to seal them against moisture and arrange them so they don't prevent the door from opening properly.