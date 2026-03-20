10 Underrated Spring Flowers That'll Bring Color And Life To Your Garden

Spring is the season in which everything feels like it's in bloom, and there's really no better way to celebrate this period of warmer days and increased sunlight than by spending time in your lush green garden. While different plants can bloom at different times of the year depending on their growing season (and external factors, like your local weather), spring tends to bring an influx of colorful flowers thanks to its warmer temperatures. The season's longer days and increased daylight activate the proteins in charge of the flowering process in many different plants, signaling that it's time to start growing gorgeous blossoms. It's this process that can fill your garden with flowers in every hue of the rainbow, like bold reds and oranges, deep to light shades of pink, and blue-tinted purples. But in order to fill your garden's beds with color and life, you'll need to choose plants that can deliver exactly that.

There are many different types of flowering plants to consider as you think about adding colorful options into your garden. However, if you're hoping to avoid popular picks like tulips, daffodils, pansies, and petunias while still delivering gorgeously-hued blooms during spring, you'll want to keep plants' typical blooming seasons in mind. We've rounded up some standout underrated flowers that bloom during spring, and each one will add bursts of color and new life into your garden.