Woman Transforms Worn-Down Driveway Into Something Amazing For Under $200

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A driveway is a highly visible feature of any house, and if you have one that's well-worn and cracked, it doesn't do much for curb appeal. Cracks vary in severity, and you might need professional help to repair some of them. However, if they're fairly narrow, you can fix them yourself. Crack repairs won't necessarily make your driveway look much better, since they may still be visible, but fear not. TikTok user @karlinsummer has a budget-friendly DIY makeover that turned her driveway from tired to stylish. She caulked and filled the cracks, then camouflaged the repairs by painting the driveway to look like big slabs.

This procedure wouldn't be helpful for a driveway that is seriously damaged. Serious damage can be caused by freeze-thaw cycles, chemical spills, heavy loads, or aging. As a result, the driveway material (whether concrete or asphalt) may crumble or break away. You may also notice "live" cracks that continue to spread or sections where the material lifts on one or both sides. A purely cosmetic procedure won't fix these issues.

If, however, you've determined that your driveway is a good candidate for a cosmetic makeover, get ready to be creative. To begin, you'll need a pressure washer (you can rent one from Home Depot), a leaf blower, a trowel, a caulk gun (like the $6 Anvil Drip-Free Caulk Gun Home Depot), and several bottles of polyurethane or epoxy sealant. The $8.47 SIKA All-Purpose Construction Sealant is a highly rated choice. For the second step, you'll need high-adhesion painter's tape, a paintbrush, a roller, and driveway paint, which costs around $20 to $70.