The Overlooked Coffee Mug Storage Solution That Clears Cabinet Clutter

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Coffee mugs are fun to collect. They showcase personality, enhance the kitchen's aesthetic, and serve as daily reminders of a fun trip you took or the close friends who gifted them to you. Unfortunately, a coffee mug collection takes up a lot more space than stamps, coins, and comic books. And considering roughly two-thirds of Americans enjoy a daily cup of joe (according to the National Coffee Association), it's no wonder so many once-tidy cabinets devolve into a junkyard of mismatched mugs. So, how do you reclaim your kitchen without throwing away sentimental drinkware? The trick is to use slide-on storage baskets that create an extra platform underneath the cabinet or between two of its shelves, expanding the usable storage space for easier organizing.

As the name suggests, slide-on storage baskets like ELEATTRUN Under Shelf Baskets simply slide and hook onto shelves to create a storage space underneath, no tools or assembly required. It's a concept similar to an over-the-door storage organizer but designed for pantry goods, folded hand towels, dishware, and other small items. It may seem counterintuitive to add yet another item to an already crowded cabinet. But a slide-on basket is practical for a single row of coffee mugs, since they don't stack as well as plates, dishes, and bowls. You can quickly tidy up a cupboard by tucking a slide-on basket inside of it or organize open kitchen shelves by hanging one underneath. Some slide-on baskets, like the Couwilson Under Shelf Baskets, are designed to stack on top of each other for added storage capacity under a cabinet. No matter where you install them, these baskets maximize the vertical space in your kitchen, giving you a new way to store coffee mugs and eliminate clutter.