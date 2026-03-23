Say Goodbye To Cluttered Kitchen Cabinets With A Simple Dollar Tree Solution

The path to a clutter-free kitchen doesn't always have to involve throwing things away. Instead, a simple DIY craft using just one item from Dollar Tree can turn a kitchen cabinet from overflowing to organized in minutes. All you need are a Cooking Concepts Metal Cooling Rack from Dollar Tree (listed at $1.25) along with a couple of common household tools and hanging hooks, and you can make custom wire wall-hanging baskets that free up loads of kitchen storage space.

The beauty of this Dollar Tree hack, besides the low price, is its versatility. You can fashion the shelves into a few different sizes based on the items you plan to put in them. They're particularly well-suited for storing and organizing spices, which tend to accumulate quickly, but these shelves can also hold other light pantry items, such as sauces, oils, and dry goods.

The shelves can hang in several other areas around the kitchen. Some handy spots include the inside of pantry or cabinet doors, right underneath cupboards, and any open space on the side of a cabinet or a kitchen wall. Add one close (but not too close) to the range to keep your most-used seasonings, oils, and recipe cards handy when cooking, or use one for small bags of sugar, flour, and other baking supplies near your stand mixer. You could even hang one next to the sink to hold dish soap, sponges, and gloves to open up your under-sink storage area. It adds convenience while helping you stay organized. No longer will you have to fight through an avalanche of jumbled items every time you open your kitchen cabinet.