Turn The Space Beside Your Bed Into A Cozy Accent Wall With A Simple Wood DIY

When it comes to making your bedroom feel like a personal sanctuary, having space to display your favorite books, photos, decor, and other personal items goes a long way towards making a space feel homey, charming, and cozy. And if you have an oversized bedroom with plenty of space for extra display storage, fantastic — your options are endless! But if you have a bedroom with a small footprint, the good news is that social media has come in handy, yet again, with an idea for creating an entire wall of decorative shelving that only requires 5.5 inches of depth.

Natalie Doef (@nataliedoef) shared on TikTok how she transformed some basic wood boards and metal L-brackets into a stunning floating shelving unit to upgrade a blank wall beside her bed. By arranging deeper boards horizontally and breaking them up with shallower vertical dividers, Doef created a wall-mounted grid that looks minimal yet high-end for displaying all of her favorite treasures, to give her bedroom a more personal, cozy vibe. And because the whole thing was floating, all she needed was less than six inches of depth to pull it off in her small space.

The TikToker commented that the whole project cost her $180 CAD, or about $133 USD, to accomplish, a small investment for an impactful wall statement roughly seven feet high and wide. To purchase materials for the job, you'll need to tailor the project to your specific room to determine the overall dimensions of the shelves, and therefore the exact materials needed. But assuming you follow a similar sizing to this TikToker, we'll break down the shopping list and project steps below as a jumping off point for this reasonably simple DIY.