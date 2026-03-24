This Woman's Creative Coffee Mug Storage Idea Doubles As Kitchen Decor
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Collecting coffee mugs is fun and fulfilling, thanks to their decorative designs and practical functions. The downside? They can quickly overtake whichever cupboard you store them in. Keeping mugs in a cabinet also means you won't see them, and those stored farthest back might even be forgotten entirely. TikTok user @bma318 has a solution that will keep your favorite mugs on display and accessible for whenever it's time for a caffeine fix. A mug wall — essentially an open space on a wall with hooks for all the mugs — puts those cups front and center and within arm's reach. This could be a fun way to display city-name mugs you've collected on your travels, showing off the locations you've visited. It's also a chance to show off vintage mugs if that's more your vibe. Even if you use the mugs for far more than coffee, as @bma318 does, you'll never have to hunt for your favorite cup again.
You can simply put cup hooks into your wall to create your tidy gallery wall of mugs, or you could mount hooks into a decorative plank or piece of wood trim and secure that to the wall with anchors instead. As your collection grows, place additional matching wood planks below them to create new rows. If some mugs no longer suit the collection, reuse them in creative ways around the house instead.
How to hang coffee mugs as decor on your kitchen wall
To make your mug wall, first measure the space where you'll hang them. Cut a piece of kraft paper to that size, and spread it out on the table or floor. Though this isn't absolutely necessary, it makes it easier to lay out the cup hooks so they'll be spaced sensibly on the wall. Lay the mugs out in even rows and columns on the paper sheet with the mug handles on top, like they're hanging from hooks. Buy some sturdy screw-in hooks, such as HELIFOUNER ¾-Inch Cup Screw Hooks, in finishes like black, bronze, or stainless steel to suit your decor. Arrange the hooks so the rows and columns are equally spaced.
Once you're happy with the layout, make a dot on the paper where each hook needs to go. Set everything aside, tape the kraft paper on the wall, and drill tiny pilot holes over the dots. If screwing into drywall without a stud behind it, consider using plastic wall anchors to improve the hold for the hooks. Install anchors like HangDone Ribbed Wall Anchors, and then screw a cup hook into each hole.
An easy hand-saving hack for this project is to insert the round end of each hook into a ½-inch socket (if using ¾-inch hooks) on a socket wrench. Twist the wrench as if tightening a bolt, and you've found an easy way to tighten the screw hooks in place. With the hooks in place, arrange your mugs on the wall based on color scheme, theme, or whatever grouping you prefer. You could create a rainbow effect, an ombre design, or an alignment of mugs based on size or shape to make your coffee mug storage setup an eye-catching kitchen statement.