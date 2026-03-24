This Woman's Creative Coffee Mug Storage Idea Doubles As Kitchen Decor

To make your mug wall, first measure the space where you'll hang them. Cut a piece of kraft paper to that size, and spread it out on the table or floor. Though this isn't absolutely necessary, it makes it easier to lay out the cup hooks so they'll be spaced sensibly on the wall. Lay the mugs out in even rows and columns on the paper sheet with the mug handles on top, like they're hanging from hooks. Buy some sturdy screw-in hooks, such as HELIFOUNER ¾-Inch Cup Screw Hooks, in finishes like black, bronze, or stainless steel to suit your decor. Arrange the hooks so the rows and columns are equally spaced.

Once you're happy with the layout, make a dot on the paper where each hook needs to go. Set everything aside, tape the kraft paper on the wall, and drill tiny pilot holes over the dots. If screwing into drywall without a stud behind it, consider using plastic wall anchors to improve the hold for the hooks. Install anchors like HangDone Ribbed Wall Anchors, and then screw a cup hook into each hole.

An easy hand-saving hack for this project is to insert the round end of each hook into a ½-inch socket (if using ¾-inch hooks) on a socket wrench. Twist the wrench as if tightening a bolt, and you've found an easy way to tighten the screw hooks in place. With the hooks in place, arrange your mugs on the wall based on color scheme, theme, or whatever grouping you prefer. You could create a rainbow effect, an ombre design, or an alignment of mugs based on size or shape to make your coffee mug storage setup an eye-catching kitchen statement.