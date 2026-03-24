The Only Indoor Plant You Need To Make Your Home Smell Amazing

Filling your home with the lush green leaves of your favorite indoor houseplants or the vibrant blooms of fresh flowers adds plenty of visual interest. But, if you choose the right kind of indoor plants, you can also skip the lit candles, reed diffusers, and plug-in room freshers and scent your home with fresh flowers instead. The key is to choose houseplants that will make each room smell good with highly aromatic blossoms in order to maximize how well you'll be able to smell their scent in open spaces or your most-visited areas. Sweetly scented with small flowers that bloom almost year-round, tea rose begonia (Begonia 'tea rose') can bring fragrance into any room of your home when you plant it indoors.

Tea rose begonia is a fibrous hybrid variety within the Begoniaceae family, and it can go by a few different names, such as cane begonia for its upright cane growth pattern. This means the flowering plant features upright stems that look a bit like bamboo canes. Its most eye-catching feature — and the most fragrant — are its blossoms of light pink flowers that release a light, sweet scent into the air. That noticeable scent separates it from other begonias, as most of the flowering plants in this 2,000-plus plant genus aren't fragrant at all. It can be a somewhat trickier hybrid to find, but if you come across it, all you need is the right growing environment inside your home for it to thrive, emitting its scent throughout your home.