The Sneaky Drawback To Using Solar Lights In Your Yard

If you're looking for an easy way to light up your yard at night, solar landscape lights seem like a no-brainer. You'll have no problem finding cheap ones if you're on a budget, and you don't have to run cords or draw extra power from your electrical system to use them. Just place each one in a location that gets enough sun to charge the battery, and they will enhance your landscape lighting design night after night ... until they don't. And that's the drawback.

Cheap solar lights aren't designed to last, nor are they as eco-friendly as you might think. Unlike quality low-voltage landscape lights that are typically made of metal, inexpensive solar lights are often plastic, which can crack or warp when exposed to the elements. Not only that, the rechargeable batteries under the panel aren't always the best available, with some only lasting for a little over a year. More expensive solar light fixtures use higher-quality batteries that last a few years longer, but they won't work forever.

Eventually, you'll have to replace the batteries and throw your solar lights away, and this is where they turn out to not be as eco-friendly as you thought. The worst thing you can do is toss the fixture, battery and all, in the trash. Even if you're eco-minded and you toss them in the recycling bin, there's a good chance they'll end up in landfill anyway. Solar landscape lights present an environmental problem, and it's getting worse as more and more are bought because they are cheap and then thrown away and replaced after just a year or two.