The Chic Pantry Door Upgrade You'll Want To Try For An Instantly Elevated Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've got a tiny pantry closet that's only big enough to store the essentials or an enormous space that can accommodate bulk hauls, most of us want to keep the mess behind closed doors. That often means settling for a solid pantry door that doesn't add much aesthetic value. Swapping it out for a glass paned version sounds like a good idea until you remember that showing off a super-organized pantry is a lot like embracing open kitchen shelving. It's a major lifestyle commitment that leaves nowhere to hide your cereal boxes, mismatched coffee mugs, or other staples. One TikToker figured out a way to upgrade a basic glass-paned door that provides just enough screening to keep her kitchen looking chic. To make it, she painted a new pantry door using black paint before carefully applying a reeded glass-look window cling film to each pane.

If you're lucky, you'll already have a glass paned door in place for this hack. However, if you need to swap out your builder grade version, Home Depot carries pre-primed and ready-to-be-painted Krosswood 10-Lite Interior Doors in several different standard sizes. TikToker @rachvanschyndel opted to paint hers using Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black in an eggshell finish, but you can use any color that matches your existing decor. There are plenty of hacks for painting a door in half the time, but remember that no matter how good you are with the painter's tape, it's much easier to get a smooth and even finish before adding hardware and hanging it! You'll also want to leave the manufacturer's protective film on each pane until you're finished painting and the door is completely dry.