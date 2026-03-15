The Chic Pantry Door Upgrade You'll Want To Try For An Instantly Elevated Look
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Whether you've got a tiny pantry closet that's only big enough to store the essentials or an enormous space that can accommodate bulk hauls, most of us want to keep the mess behind closed doors. That often means settling for a solid pantry door that doesn't add much aesthetic value. Swapping it out for a glass paned version sounds like a good idea until you remember that showing off a super-organized pantry is a lot like embracing open kitchen shelving. It's a major lifestyle commitment that leaves nowhere to hide your cereal boxes, mismatched coffee mugs, or other staples. One TikToker figured out a way to upgrade a basic glass-paned door that provides just enough screening to keep her kitchen looking chic. To make it, she painted a new pantry door using black paint before carefully applying a reeded glass-look window cling film to each pane.
If you're lucky, you'll already have a glass paned door in place for this hack. However, if you need to swap out your builder grade version, Home Depot carries pre-primed and ready-to-be-painted Krosswood 10-Lite Interior Doors in several different standard sizes. TikToker @rachvanschyndel opted to paint hers using Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black in an eggshell finish, but you can use any color that matches your existing decor. There are plenty of hacks for painting a door in half the time, but remember that no matter how good you are with the painter's tape, it's much easier to get a smooth and even finish before adding hardware and hanging it! You'll also want to leave the manufacturer's protective film on each pane until you're finished painting and the door is completely dry.
How to upgrade your pantry door with window cling film
Once your new pantry door is painted and hung, you'll cover each pane with window cling film. For a super clean and modern look, @rachvanschyndel opted for the Beautyhero Frosted Reeded Glass Cling from Amazon. Since it's a 3D product, several reviewers said it's hard to distinguish it from the real thing after you've applied it. However, you can achieve a totally different look just by switching up the cling film style. Depending on your kitchen's vibes, you may want to consider a stained glass look like the Artscape Magnolia Window Film. For a more bohemian look, the Rabbitgoo 3D Rainbow Film also gets outstanding reviews. Each of these styles comes in different widths and lengths, and it's important to measure your panes carefully to make sure you have enough film to cover each one without any seams.
Although painting can be a hassle, the trickiest part of this entire project is cutting and applying your window film. Use a very sharp pair of scissors or Exacto knife to cut each piece of film exactly the same size as your pane. Consider making a template to cut down on the time this step takes. Working one pane at a time, you'll then want to liberally spray the glass with water with a small amount of baby shampoo mixed into it. Apply your film carefully, starting in the top corners and working your way down. Push any air bubbles that form toward the edges to release them. Finally, use a small credit card or squeegee to remove any excess water.