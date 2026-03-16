The Costco Couch Everyone Can't Stop Talking About
Does it seem like every other post on your For You Page is about the viral Costco couch? We get it. From people who've had one in their house for a few months to others who are bringing a whole crew just to get it back home, the Aiden & Ivy Sereen 6-piece Fabric Modular Sectional has people talking (and shopping). At first glance, the $2,600 Costco find looks like many other modern cloud-style couches on the market. In other words, it's low-slung and it's light gray. We figured there must be a little more to all the hype, so we decided to dig into real customer reviews to figure out whether it's really the couch of our collective dreams or just a lot of noise from some Costco-loving content creators.
The rise of the sectional sofa is nothing new, which makes perfect sense as more of us embrace open-concept living spaces and endless binge-watching sessions. A squishy lounging experience is definitely what the Sereen seems to offer, thanks to its six modular pieces, each of which have a loose feather blend cushion and feather-wrapped foam seat. Indicating it's more than just a social media trend, over 2,000 Costco customers have given the sectional four- or five-star ratings. Most of the positive feedback included remarks on the massive size and overall comfort. Several users reported purchasing it for their main living and basement family rooms, appreciating the flexibility and capacity offered by its modular design (not to mention the much easier maneuvering into place). One happy customer encapsulated what thousands experienced by writing on the Costco site, "To sum it all up — worth the price, super comfy, huge. You will not be disappointed."
Downsides you need to know before buying the viral couch
Well, you probably won't be disappointed. Although the vast majority of customers were thrilled with their purchase, a few said the viral Costco couch wasn't worth it. The most frequent complaint was about how much this sectional stinks, literally. "The Serene couch from Costco straight up smells like toxic waste," wrote one reviewer on the Costco site. Another said, "We have runny noses, sore throats, coughing, burning red eyes, and shortness of breath (when in contact) and even the dogs are having some [of] the same symptoms." The Vietnam-based manufacturer advertises the product as having a Greenguard Gold Certification, stating, "This low-emitting product has undergone rigorous testing for over 10,000 chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)." But if you're anxious about improving your home's indoor air quality it may be wise to reconsider your purchase (or plan for a lengthy off-gassing period).
Along with delivery frustrations, several customers had quality concerns ranging from dented legs to seat cushions that flattened within just a few months. Across ratings at all levels, the sectional's gargantuan size was also frequently raised by reviewers. Even those who were thrilled with the overall footprint advised measuring your intended space several times to ensure it will fit. You'll want to do the same with any doorways you'll need to clear while moving your new sectional into place. Others said that despite the amount of floorspace it consumes, the back of each modular piece is too low to be truly supportive or hold the loose cushions into place. One TikTok fan reported needing to supplement the included cushions with additional throw pillows to keep her family comfortable.