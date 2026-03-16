The Costco Couch Everyone Can't Stop Talking About

Does it seem like every other post on your For You Page is about the viral Costco couch? We get it. From people who've had one in their house for a few months to others who are bringing a whole crew just to get it back home, the Aiden & Ivy Sereen 6-piece Fabric Modular Sectional has people talking (and shopping). At first glance, the $2,600 Costco find looks like many other modern cloud-style couches on the market. In other words, it's low-slung and it's light gray. We figured there must be a little more to all the hype, so we decided to dig into real customer reviews to figure out whether it's really the couch of our collective dreams or just a lot of noise from some Costco-loving content creators.

The rise of the sectional sofa is nothing new, which makes perfect sense as more of us embrace open-concept living spaces and endless binge-watching sessions. A squishy lounging experience is definitely what the Sereen seems to offer, thanks to its six modular pieces, each of which have a loose feather blend cushion and feather-wrapped foam seat. Indicating it's more than just a social media trend, over 2,000 Costco customers have given the sectional four- or five-star ratings. Most of the positive feedback included remarks on the massive size and overall comfort. Several users reported purchasing it for their main living and basement family rooms, appreciating the flexibility and capacity offered by its modular design (not to mention the much easier maneuvering into place). One happy customer encapsulated what thousands experienced by writing on the Costco site, "To sum it all up — worth the price, super comfy, huge. You will not be disappointed."