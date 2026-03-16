Mike Holmes' Smart Cabinet Installation Tip Could Save You From Costly Repairs
Canadian professional contractor Mike Holmes from HGTV's "Holmes on Homes" (along with other television appearances and a podcast) lists installing kitchen cabinets on his blog Make it Right as one project you should leave to the professionals. Unfortunately, according to a reliable publication, Angi, kitchen cabinet costs range from $100 to $1,200 per linear foot, so it's understandable that many end up opting to DIY this instead. If you really want to give it a go, at least follow Holmes' one piece of expert advice, which is to make sure the cabinets are bolted in tightly. Without proper support, it's all too easy for your cabinets to collapse, leaving you with a huge mess.
Think about it: This is important storage for your kitchen and often holds a lot of items whose weight can add up, like dishware, glassware, casserole dishes, and tabletop appliances like toasters or coffeemakers. If your cabinets come falling down, you'll likely lose money replacing damaged items, plus cabinet repairs (on average, $280 per Angi) and possibly countertop damage (which can cost around $378 via Angi, as well). So, if you DIY this one, do yourself (and your bank account) a favor and follow Holmes' and other experts' advice so your cabinets can stand up to the pressure.
Secure cabinets with these tips, but still consider the pros
If you've been hit with some kitchen cabinet inspiration and are determined to install your new vision yourself, then pay attention. Install these kitchen cabinets, prioritizing their stability by using expert tips like anchoring and choosing the right screws. These tips will give you the best chance at successfully avoiding a dishware nightmare.
Perhaps the first and most important expert tip for secure cabinets is Holmes' ownadvice to make sure they are properly anchored. The best way to do this is to bolt them to the very sturdy studs you have in your walls. This will add much-needed support and ensure your cabinets can handle the weight. Professional cabinet installers recommend securing your cabinets to two studs, or one at a minimum. Use a stud finder to locate these, then get to drilling. Another pro recommendation is to make sure to use two 3-inch screws per stud. You'll want to prioritize good, solid screws like self-countersinking screws versus weaker options like drywall screws (which will certainly break under pressure, leaving you in a pickle).
These are great tips to follow, but unless you're confident and an accomplished DIYer, it might be best to follow Holmes' overall opinion on kitchen cabinet installation. "When redoing your cabinets, I wouldn't handle the installation on my own," he says in his blog. Sometimes, despite the cost, the pros are just the right way to go.