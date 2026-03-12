The Best Backsplash Options To Pair With Laminate Countertops, According To A Design Expert
You might be surprised to learn that laminate countertops are making a comeback. According to a 2024 Formica study, 86% of Gen Z homeowners would strongly consider the material thanks to its low-maintenance and cost-effective appeal. But those aren't the only reasons why laminate countertops are what you want (no joke). There are many antimicrobial versions on the market, plus laminate is available in countless styles, colors, and finishes. That variety can work for or against you, depending on the backsplash option you choose. According to Lori Miller, president of LGC Interior Design, the best backsplash options to pair with laminate countertops feel cohesive instead of competitive.
"The two best backsplash options are either a countertop continuation or a smaller mosaic or 4x4 ceramic tile," Miller tells Hunker during an exclusive interview. "These don't fight the look of the material and keep price points smaller." Unlike thick wood or marble slabs, laminate often has a much simpler look that doesn't rely on exposed grain or rich veining. Miller says this is part of why using smaller tiles for a backsplash pairs especially well with laminate. "4x4 tiles are small and balanced, so they don't overpower the counter. This combination was used for years and feels familiar and cohesive," she adds.
Installing a tile backsplash to complement your laminate countertops is actually easier than you might think. In addition to choosing the right size tiles, it's important to carefully consider the color of both your tile and grout. To achieve the cohesive look Miller recommends, find the closest possible match to your existing laminate.
Backsplash options to avoid if you have laminate countertops
Like laminate, tiles are also available in a myriad of colors, materials, and finishes. Speaking exclusively with Hunker, Lori Miller notes that there are certain options you should avoid. "Full stone slabs such as marble or granite or large stones will look mismatched and enhance the difference in textures. This can make laminate look cheaper by comparison," she says.
Avoiding a mismatch between your laminate countertops and backsplash material isn't the only obstacle. According to the interior design expert, there are other potential pitfalls homeowners should consider before installation, too. "The joint between the backsplash and the counter should have a small gap as adhesion can be an issue," Miller cautions, highlighting the importance of making sure you properly caulk and seal this joint. This will prevent water from getting underneath the laminate and damaging it.
Going to the trouble of tiling a backsplash may not be worth it if you're planning to remodel your kitchen anytime soon. "...If you plan to upgrade countertops later (for example to quartz or granite), the backsplash height and design might need to be adjusted or partially removed during that renovation," Miller says. In those cases, using a peel-and-stick tile option that closely matches your laminate countertop color may be a better option since the temporary material is less expensive and easier to remove.
Creative ways to make your laminate countertops unique
There's no doubt that laminate is among the easy-to-clean kitchen countertop materials that can make your life easier. However, to make sure they also make your life more beautiful, interior designer Lori Miller has a few other suggestions for jazzing them up. "Edges make a difference and can enhance the look," she reveals exclusively to Hunker.
If you're getting new laminate countertops installed, you can choose from basic flat, ogee, or beveled edges that add visual interest on their own. But Miller says you should consider the edges of your backsplash as well. There are several good reasons to add this finishing touch. Along with heightened aesthetics, edges also protect exposed tile and grout from moisture exposure and other damage.
If you're a minimalist (or just on a budget), you may be satisfied with adding another simple line of caulk that matches the joint between the backsplash and countertop. However, there are several other options that can add even more visual appeal. "Tile trim pieces, bullnose tiles, or metal edging finish the sides of the backsplash neatly, especially where it ends near cabinets or open walls," Miller suggests. In areas that aren't likely to be constantly splattered with food or water, wood trim might work well. And if you opted for peel-and-stick tiles because of your future renovation plans, consider adding a finishing touch with products like Ambra Edge Gel Trim from Wayfair.