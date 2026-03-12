The Best Backsplash Options To Pair With Laminate Countertops, According To A Design Expert

You might be surprised to learn that laminate countertops are making a comeback. According to a 2024 Formica study, 86% of Gen Z homeowners would strongly consider the material thanks to its low-maintenance and cost-effective appeal. But those aren't the only reasons why laminate countertops are what you want (no joke). There are many antimicrobial versions on the market, plus laminate is available in countless styles, colors, and finishes. That variety can work for or against you, depending on the backsplash option you choose. According to Lori Miller, president of LGC Interior Design, the best backsplash options to pair with laminate countertops feel cohesive instead of competitive.

"The two best backsplash options are either a countertop continuation or a smaller mosaic or 4x4 ceramic tile," Miller tells Hunker during an exclusive interview. "These don't fight the look of the material and keep price points smaller." Unlike thick wood or marble slabs, laminate often has a much simpler look that doesn't rely on exposed grain or rich veining. Miller says this is part of why using smaller tiles for a backsplash pairs especially well with laminate. "4x4 tiles are small and balanced, so they don't overpower the counter. This combination was used for years and feels familiar and cohesive," she adds.

Installing a tile backsplash to complement your laminate countertops is actually easier than you might think. In addition to choosing the right size tiles, it's important to carefully consider the color of both your tile and grout. To achieve the cohesive look Miller recommends, find the closest possible match to your existing laminate.