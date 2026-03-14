12 Costco Thomasville Couches, Ranked Worst To Best

Surprisingly good deals on hotdogs and paper towels aren't the only Costco secrets, hacks, and trends you need to know. The membership club also sells a huge variety of furniture, including several Thomasville couches that reviewers say will take your family room from good to great. Originally founded as a chair company in 1904, Thomasville eventually expanded to become one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world. The brand remains popular with Costco members who've purchased popular couch models like the Tisdale, Lowell, and Walsen by the hundreds.

There are 12 Thomasville couches available from Costco as of February 2026, ranging in price from $800 to $2,000. We researched them all, reading through thousands of reviews from customers who did not hold back. From super-sized options to split seams, we considered the good, the bad, and the ugly to rank Costco's Thomasville couches from worst to best. All of them are available through Costco Direct, an online-exclusive program for furniture and other big-ticket purchases. "We keep inventory of our bestsellers on hand to ensure members can get them as quickly as possible — for many items as quickly as three to five days," buyer Connor Hovespian explained during an Inside Costco interview.

If you're leery of purchasing upholstered furniture without seeing it in person, you can order a complimentary fabric swatch from Thomasville through the Costco website. Although you'll need to spend $65 for a membership before making a furniture purchase, each couch price includes delivery, setup, and packaging removal, no matter where it's ranked on the list.