12 Costco Thomasville Couches, Ranked Worst To Best
Surprisingly good deals on hotdogs and paper towels aren't the only Costco secrets, hacks, and trends you need to know. The membership club also sells a huge variety of furniture, including several Thomasville couches that reviewers say will take your family room from good to great. Originally founded as a chair company in 1904, Thomasville eventually expanded to become one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world. The brand remains popular with Costco members who've purchased popular couch models like the Tisdale, Lowell, and Walsen by the hundreds.
There are 12 Thomasville couches available from Costco as of February 2026, ranging in price from $800 to $2,000. We researched them all, reading through thousands of reviews from customers who did not hold back. From super-sized options to split seams, we considered the good, the bad, and the ugly to rank Costco's Thomasville couches from worst to best. All of them are available through Costco Direct, an online-exclusive program for furniture and other big-ticket purchases. "We keep inventory of our bestsellers on hand to ensure members can get them as quickly as possible — for many items as quickly as three to five days," buyer Connor Hovespian explained during an Inside Costco interview.
If you're leery of purchasing upholstered furniture without seeing it in person, you can order a complimentary fabric swatch from Thomasville through the Costco website. Although you'll need to spend $65 for a membership before making a furniture purchase, each couch price includes delivery, setup, and packaging removal, no matter where it's ranked on the list.
Thomasville Ellsford 2-piece Fabric Sectional
The Thomasville Ellsford 2-piece Fabric Sectional doesn't have many reviews yet, but one of them sticks out (and not in a good way!). "I bought this one month ago and it looks awful ... The cushions are already falling apart with loose threads and pulls," wrote a very unhappy Costco customer. "I am so disappointed and will be returning this to [the] store." Another reviewer mentioned that the $1,600 sectional tends to squeak. Even though the solid wood legs and brown upholstery fabric look nice enough, this one seems to be Costco's worst ranked Thomasville couch for good reason.
Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional
Available in light or dark grey, the Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional has a modern modular design with an ottoman that can create a chaise lounge anywhere you want. The couch has nearly 3,000 Costco customer reviews, and the vast majority of those are five-star ratings that praise the competitive $2,000 price tag given the sofa's large size. However, hundreds of reviewers describe the cushions as saggy and uncomfortable, the upholstery fabric material as cheap and easily snagged, and the overall construction as shoddy.
Thomasville Haver Fabric Sofa
Getting furniture proportions right is one of the most important steps when decorating a small space, and its petite footprint is one of the reasons the Thomasville Haver Fabric Sofa is highly rated by Costco customers. Priced at $799.99, the modern two-seat sofa has curved arms and reversible back cushions covered in a warm cream fabric that contrasts against its solid wooden legs. Although one reviewer had a frustrating customer service experience when their couch arrived with missing hardware, most reviews praised the appearance and comfort of this affordable find.
Thomasville Fallon Modular Sectional
The Thomasville Fallon Modular Sectional has a sleek and low-profile design consisting of three armless chairs, two corner chairs, and a single ottoman. Priced at $1,800, it has received over 100 five-star ratings from Costco customers who love its flexibility and versatility. Although a few found the grey upholstery fabric on the itchy side, one summed up what many reviewers had to say: "It's basically furniture Legos. You can rearrange it a million different ways depending on your mood or life choices ... It looks fancy, feels insanely comfortable, and gives off strong 'I will survive snacks, naps, and guests.'"
Thomasville Tavish Fabric Sectional with Storage
If you're looking for a substantial couch, the Thomasville Tavish Fabric Sectional with Storage might be it — it's one of only two finds on our list without a single one-star rating. Customers rave about the $2,000 couch's light-gray tufted seating, modern wooden base, and large hidden storage compartment."We love that it can seat so many people at once," one happy user wrote. "Even if two people are lying down on it, at least three others can comfortably sit on the rest of it ... We are very happy with our sofa and would definitely recommend it for its beauty, comfort, and craftsmanship!"
Thomasville Maya Queen Size Sleeper Sofa
Are you on the lookout for a convertible sofa that gives your bed some serious competition? According to several Costco customers, you may want to consider the Thomasville Maya Queen Size Sleeper Sofa. The unique couch design has attached back cushions that fold underneath the bed when it's opened, a feature your company will likely appreciate if they're spending the night in a small guest room. The $2,000 couch's durable-yet-attractive light-gray fabric, sturdy construction, and comfortable mattress all get high marks from reviewers.
Thomasville Glenn Fabric Sectional with Storage Chaise
At first glance, the chaise portion of the Thomasville Glenn Fabric Sectional looks like any other cozy spot to stretch out. But on closer inspection, you'll notice that the entire cushioned seat lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment for stashing throw blankets, pillows, or toys. At a price of $1,999, the spacious couch has received close to 200 five-star ratings from Costco customers. One reviewer summed up their delight by writing, "Purchased online without seeing in person was kind of crazy but I am super happy with this sectional. It is beautiful, well made & the color is beautiful as well."
Thomasville Caler Convertible Sleeper Sectional with Storage
Thanks to another innovative design, the Thomasville Caler Convertible Sleeper Sectional with Storage offers hidden under-seat storage and a pop-out mechanism that turns the sofa into a lounging space that can double as a bed for guests. Although Costco customers report that its cushions are on the firmer side and a strong new furniture smell requires a little airing out, hundreds were thrilled with their purchase. Along with being easy to convert, the $2,000 sectional received praise for being comfortable and sturdy even for heavier users or large groups.
Thomasville Miles Fabric Sectional with Power Footrest
Manual recliners can seem like too much work when you're exhausted at the end of the day. The Thomasville Miles Fabric Sectional with Power Footrest fixes that predicament. Combining a chaise and reclining loveseat with two powered footrests, the $1,700 couch has received almost 600 five-star reviews from Costco customers, who describe it as firm yet comfortable, extremely attractive, and high-quality. One reviewer captured common feedback about the overall functionality, writing, "The back cushions zip and clip on so my dog cannot throw them off daily. The power footrest makes lounging so comfortable. Can't say enough about how I love this sofa."
Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sofa 4-piece with Storage Ottoman
The dark gray Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sofa is sold as a four-piece bundle for $1,560 or in individual armless chair, corner chair, and ottoman pieces for between $320 and $420 each. The couch has received a whopping 8,000-plus five-star ratings that mostly highlight its versatility and value for the money. Although several customers struggled with fabric and construction quality issues, one reviewer reported a more common experience: "We looked for months before purchasing this sectional. With some of the pictures of the seams busting I was nervous, especially since we have five kids who could wear on it more, but we have had zero issues."
Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional 6-piece with Storage Ottoman
Why are we digging into the Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional twice? Because Costco offers it in two different bundles. The larger six-piece beige version is priced at $1,899, though it's on sale for $1,400 as of February 2026. Yes, that's even cheaper than the smaller version. The same ratings apply to both options, and to be clear, some customers who experienced the fabric seam issues also report having very mixed experiences with their warranty claims. With that said, the very competitive price point makes the larger Tisdale model worth careful consideration, especially if your family needs a lot of space to stretch out.
Thomasville Walsen Sectional with Storage Ottoman
Between its beautiful neutral fabric, firm-but-comfortable cushions, flawless delivery process, and unbeatable price, the Thomasville Walsen Sectional with Storage Ottoman is undoubtedly Costco's best couch. Regularly priced at $1,500, this find combines features found on several other Thomasville couches. It comes with a large ottoman with hidden storage, a chaise lounge, track arms, solid wooden legs, and two accent pillows. The couch is covered in the same not-quite-tan, not-quite-gray fabric that hundreds of reviewers described as the perfect color for their living rooms.
How we ranked every Thomasville sofa at Costco
To rank Costco's Thomasville couches from worst to best, we went straight to the ratings and reviews. Since every single couch had at least a four-star rating overall, we made sure that each of our choices had at least five serious reviews to ensure we weren't including anything that hadn't been tested out by multiple users. Fortunately, every single available model made our first cut. When two or more sofas had the same overall rating, we ranked the one with more five-star feedback highest. Since all of the Thomasville couches were priced between $600 and $2,000, mostly dependent on size, pricing played a minimal role in our rankings. However, we did read through the reviews carefully to make sure we captured positive remarks on value and negative patterns on quality to help inform your purchase.
There really is no question about the very best or worst Thomasville couches sold at Costco. As for the remaining ones, the reviews group so closely that your decision should probably be driven by which features work best for your lifestyle. As always, keep an eye out for deals and promotions that can knock the prices down quite a bit.