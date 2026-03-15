Transform An Old Mug Into Stylish Coffee Table Decor With This DIY Idea
Head over to your kitchen cupboard and take a peek inside. How many mugs do you have? Now, answer honestly, how many of those mugs do you actually use? Likely, you have at least a few that have been collecting dust on the shelf. Instead of donating them, or worse, throwing them in the garbage, consider reusing your old coffee mugs to create a charming floral vase for your coffee table.
This crafting project is sure to add a pop of personality to your space, plus it only takes a few minutes to put together. All you need is an old mug (or a unique, thrifted piece to really make your decor stand out), some floral foam, a knife, and an array of artificial flowers and leaves. Feel free to play around with different mug colors and flower varieties to customize it to your style or the season.
This upcycle is a great way to repurpose an old item into something useful while saving money and helping the environment. You can grab as many old mugs as you want to create floral displays for other surfaces, like your bookshelf, entryway table, or nightstand. But the best part? These flowers don't need maintenance, so they'll last as long as you want them to.
How to create a coffee mug flower arrangement
First, you'll need to trim the floral foam to fit the mug. You'll get the best cut with a sharp knife or foam cutter. To ensure a snug fit, trace around the mug on the foam (or push the foam onto the top of your mug so the lip of the cup cuts into the foam and creates an outline). Then, trim the excess so that it is slightly smaller than the mouth of the cup. The foam should sit near the top of the mug so the florals rest up high.
Once you've fit the floral foam into the mug, use your creativity or one of these flower arranging hacks to put your floral pieces in an arrangement you like. If you find that the foam slides down, secure it in place with hot glue. You can also add your flowers to the foam before pushing it into the mug.
Looking for ideas to personalize your table decor? Try creating a holiday centerpiece by using an old Christmas mug and seasonal fake flowers like poinsettias and ivy. Or, brighten up your home decor for summer with a vibrant pink, blue, or yellow mug and a matching bouquet. You can even swap out the floral foam for rocks or pebbles and add a faux succulent for an earthy vibe.