Transform An Old Mug Into Stylish Coffee Table Decor With This DIY Idea

Head over to your kitchen cupboard and take a peek inside. How many mugs do you have? Now, answer honestly, how many of those mugs do you actually use? Likely, you have at least a few that have been collecting dust on the shelf. Instead of donating them, or worse, throwing them in the garbage, consider reusing your old coffee mugs to create a charming floral vase for your coffee table.

This crafting project is sure to add a pop of personality to your space, plus it only takes a few minutes to put together. All you need is an old mug (or a unique, thrifted piece to really make your decor stand out), some floral foam, a knife, and an array of artificial flowers and leaves. Feel free to play around with different mug colors and flower varieties to customize it to your style or the season.

This upcycle is a great way to repurpose an old item into something useful while saving money and helping the environment. You can grab as many old mugs as you want to create floral displays for other surfaces, like your bookshelf, entryway table, or nightstand. But the best part? These flowers don't need maintenance, so they'll last as long as you want them to.