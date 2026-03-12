Tina Turner's Unusual Home Decor Choices Are Still So Inspiring
If you're looking for living room ideas and inspiration to redecorate your home and you're feeling stuck or overwhelmed, it's natural to look to celebrities and trendsetters. Even famous folks who aren't designers can offer fantastic insights into unique and beautiful ways to decorate your home. Tina Turner, a legendary singer-songwriter, wrote and performed music that inspired a generation of artists. In an interview with Architectural Digest, she offered insights into her home decor that can likewise inspire you.
Her home in France was full of bold, luxurious materials like bronze, marble, and ebony, drawing inspiration from a range of historical eras and themes. Her furniture featured designs from ancient Rome, Egypt, Greece, the royalty of the 1800s, and even more modern movements like Art Deco. Mixing modern and vintage furniture can be tricky, as can fitting all those different influences together, but Tina Turner made it work for a fairly simple and straightforward reason.
"When I see something I love — a suite of furniture, a piece of art — I never measure, I never hesitate, I just buy it. Eventually I'll find a place for it," Turner told Architectural Digest. She went on to describe the process of designing her home as being similar to creating a CD, guided by emotions and feelings. Her home was decorated from the heart, with the help of professional designers Stephen Sills and James Huniford to refine her ideas and preferences.
Taking inspiration from Tina Turner's home decor
There are a few ways you can take inspiration from how Tina Turner decorated her home. One simple way is to find some furniture or decor that draws from the same influences. Add striking bronze and marble details, take a look at Art Deco design, or look for items with a Grecian or Roman aesthetic. Find a bold statement piece to serve as the focal point, then collect and arrange other furniture and decor that complements it.
However, you can also follow her example by following your own heart and preferences to decorate your space. Tina Turner picked furniture and decorations that she loved, then found ways to make them fit into a cohesive design. Instead of stressing over trends or trying to mimic her exact decor, find what makes you happy and bring it home. Whether it's bold patterns and bright colors or softer, subtler elements, you should fill your house with pieces that speak to you.
If you don't know where to start, do what Tina Turner did! In that interview with Architectural Digest, both Tina Turner and Stephen Sills talk about traveling to different places, from the historic Villa Kérylos to various museums and even her friends' homes, finding inspiration in each place. Expanding your own horizons doesn't have to involve taking trips to far-flung locations, though. There are many free museums across the U.S., and you can even take virtual tours of more distant historical sites and locations. Looking at trends can also jump-start your imagination, but you shouldn't feel pressured to follow them exactly. Take what you like and give it your own unique twist!