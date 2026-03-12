Tina Turner's Unusual Home Decor Choices Are Still So Inspiring

If you're looking for living room ideas and inspiration to redecorate your home and you're feeling stuck or overwhelmed, it's natural to look to celebrities and trendsetters. Even famous folks who aren't designers can offer fantastic insights into unique and beautiful ways to decorate your home. Tina Turner, a legendary singer-songwriter, wrote and performed music that inspired a generation of artists. In an interview with Architectural Digest, she offered insights into her home decor that can likewise inspire you.

Her home in France was full of bold, luxurious materials like bronze, marble, and ebony, drawing inspiration from a range of historical eras and themes. Her furniture featured designs from ancient Rome, Egypt, Greece, the royalty of the 1800s, and even more modern movements like Art Deco. Mixing modern and vintage furniture can be tricky, as can fitting all those different influences together, but Tina Turner made it work for a fairly simple and straightforward reason.

"When I see something I love — a suite of furniture, a piece of art — I never measure, I never hesitate, I just buy it. Eventually I'll find a place for it," Turner told Architectural Digest. She went on to describe the process of designing her home as being similar to creating a CD, guided by emotions and feelings. Her home was decorated from the heart, with the help of professional designers Stephen Sills and James Huniford to refine her ideas and preferences.