The Flooring Mistake That Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Can't Stand

Your floor is one of the largest surface areas in your home. Therefore, making the wrong flooring choice could easily set your whole design off kilter. For some homeowners, that could mean picking a floor color that's too dark. For others, it could be installing trendy patterns that quickly go out of style. But for Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott, one of the biggest mistakes to avoid is using too many types of flooring at once. "I have a rule: You should never see more than two types of flooring from any one place in your home," Scott said in Season 6, Episode 13 of "Forever Home."

That means, if you're standing in a hall and can see the bathroom and a bedroom, you don't want all three spaces to have different flooring. Limiting the number of flooring types in your home will help create a more cohesive design between spaces and provide continuity in sightlines throughout the house. This rule doesn't mean you can only have two types of flooring in the entire home, but reducing visible flooring changes from any one area will help everything feel more put together. The right combination of flooring can also influence everything from the vibes of your home to functionality, so you definitely want to choose wisely.