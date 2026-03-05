Take Mike Holmes' Advice: These 5 Home Upgrades Aren't Worth The Money

HGTV's Mike Holmes knows a thing or two about home upgrades. As of this writing, the professional contractor has completed over 220 renovations on behalf of homeowners who've solicited his advice and help with a wide range of projects. It turns out some of them simply aren't worth it. From installing laminate flooring in certain interior rooms to painting your home's brick exterior, there are several home upgrades Holmes doesn't recommend.

Whether you want to spruce up your space or you're planning to add features that can help your home sell for more money, Holmes advises that you carefully consider both your budget and the overall return on investment before getting started. "There's no point in going broke doing a renovation when you won't see a decent return," he wrote in a Make It Right blog post. "Be smart about your choices."

You may already know that adding an in-ground swimming pool or converting your garage into a bedroom probably won't pay off when you try to sell your home. Holmes says there are several other upgrades that also don't add much (if anything) to your bottom line. But no matter what you have planned, if you want your home improvements to be worth the money, the contractor repeatedly emphasizes that you must do your research, plan carefully, and never, ever rush the job.