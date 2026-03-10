3 Things You Didn't Know Aluminum Foil Can Do In Your Bathroom

If you tend to reach for aluminum foil when you're baking or cooking in the kitchen, you're certainly not alone. It's one super handy helper in recipes and everyday kitchen tasks, whether you're lining baking sheets to prevent messes or wrapping it over a casserole to lock in heat.

Aluminum foil is more than just a shiny, heat-conducting kitchen tool, though. It can be a great tool to have in your arsenal for tough tasks like cleaning your oven — but you can take it out of your kitchen, too. If you have yet to try putting a roll of aluminum foil to use in the bathroom, we've found multiple ways you can make cleaning and maintenance tasks easier. Discovering how much aluminum foil can do in the bathroom will surprise you!

Aluminum foil is true to its name: It's made up of 98.5% aluminum, plus a small amount of iron and silicon. In years past, foil was often made of 100% aluminum, but alloys have become increasingly popular because they can strengthen the foil, a detail that increases its versatility. While it might best be known as a heat conductor (for cooking) and a barrier (for both cooking and food storage), the material is also moldable, so you can customize its shape to suit your needs, and it's surprisingly durable in the face of stains, burnt-on messes, and high heat. Though you might not be subjecting it to oven-like temperatures in your bathroom, foil can prove its versatility by making entirely different tasks a little easier.