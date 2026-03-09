Gardener Transforms IKEA Kitchen Find Into Genius Potting Station With Built-In Storage

It's truly a home gardener's dream to have a dedicated potting station with all of their supplies organized right at hand. But customized setups like that can cost a pretty penny, and more affordable premade store options may not have all of the storage features you need. Thankfully, one clever gardener discovered the perfect middle ground between personalized and affordable, all by heading to the kitchen section at IKEA.

Well Grounded Gardens shared on YouTube how she made the IKEA SUNNERSTA kitchenette into a perfectly customizable potting bench station for under $200 and in only about 20 minutes. While her exact setup will only set you back $193.92, the modular SUNNERSTA line can be configured to your liking with affordable add-on parts like shelves, hooks, baskets, and more. The best approach would be to gather all of your potting supplies to see what you have and determine the best way to accessorize your SUNNERSTA to fit your specific storage needs. It is worth noting, however, that this kitchenette is technically an indoor product, meaning it works best as a potting station on a covered porch or sunroom rather than out in the elements, where it can rust. If you're looking for an outdoor-friendly kitchen turned potting station, look at the IKEA NÄMMARÖ series. While it only features hooks on its upper rails so the configuration options are more limited, the line can be used outdoors for those without a protected space.

Let's explore how you can create the customized potting bench of your dreams for under $200 with this IKEA hack featuring the endlessly versatile SUNNERSTA kitchenette.