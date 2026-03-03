Neither Hardwood Nor LVP: Joanna Gaines Has A More Unique Idea For Your Floors
Selecting a new material for the floor in any room is an important task. After all, whatever you choose will be the flooring you live with for years to come. It should be durable and well-suited to the space it's in and also add a bit of flair to the room. Hardwood flooring is a tried-and-true classic for many rooms in a home, as is luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring. But why go for the common materials that are found in countless homes when you could have something unique?
In "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," Joanna Gaines became a fan of a floor tile less traveled: pressed volcanic ash. These tiles have a vintage sensibility and a bit of actual ash pressed into each piece for a unique effect. The Gaineses used gray and white volcanic ash tile in this 1960s lake house makeover as a foundation for all of the other elements added to the space. The entire vibe is an homage to mid-century sensibilities, such as the earthy browns and greens used tastefully as color schemes throughout various areas of the home.
Some pressed volcanic ash flooring such as Adoquin is a material formed when volcanic ash and sediment settle and compress over millions of years. These tiles show off various flecks and shapes of items found within the sediment and are lightweight and durable. But they're not the only type of volcanic ash flooring. Others such as the ExCinere line are porcelain tiles finished with a volcanic ash glaze.
Incorporating volcanic ash tiles into your home
Volcanic ash tile done in a checkerboard pattern is one way to add a retro vibe to a room, so it makes perfect sense in the lakehouse "Fixer Upper" project. The checkerboard tile calls to mind vintage school flooring or perhaps memories of spending time in basement rec rooms with childhood friends. This type of tile is often sold in more earthy hues such as tans and grays and just about every brownish or orange hue on the ExCinere spectrum. It's suitable for kitchen or bathroom flooring, it has a bit of slip resistance thanks to its texture, and it's also scratch-resistant, which isn't always the case with wood and LVP flooring. Consider the best color schemes for your space when working with volcanic ash tile, as it's not available in as many colors as some other types of tile or even LVP. A room should have a cohesive look so the floor doesn't clash with wall or furniture colors.
Pressed volcanic ash tile may work well in a laundry room, rec room, or entryway or just about any space you'd like a tile floor. Joanna Gaines used the tile in a rec room, a laundry room, and a mud room in the lakehouse project. Mudrooms can be stunning, so there's no reason to keep things there bland. If you're looking for something unique and durable, volcanic ash tile just might be it. A little mud on the mudroom floor won't harm volcanic ash tile at all, either.