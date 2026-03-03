Joanna Gaines Ditched A Traditional Kitchen Island For Something More Unique

A kitchen island is a functional focal point for anyone entering the room, but here's where things get interesting. That piece of furniture sitting at center stage in the kitchen doesn't have to be some prefab thing you buy at a home improvement store. Why not incorporate unique kitchen island ideas into the space to add so much more personality to the room? Joanna Gaines did just that with the island in her farmhouse kitchen and later wrote about it for her Magnolia website.

In the Gaines' kitchen, the island started out as a baptismal table from a parochial school. The baptism tool is sized appropriately for a kitchen island, standing at waist height, which makes it perfect for prepping food. The Gaineses also added some antique bar stools for an eclectic and yet cohesive look.

The baptismal table that Gaines used was a lot like a kitchen cabinet structure that goes beneath a countertop, except it has arched panels on one side that nod to the fact it was salvaged and repurposed. They added a white marble top, which fit in with the color scheme of the kitchen. Using similar inspiration, it's not hard to come up with your own kitchen island ideas for a small space, a large space, or somewhere in between.