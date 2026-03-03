Joanna Gaines Ditched A Traditional Kitchen Island For Something More Unique
A kitchen island is a functional focal point for anyone entering the room, but here's where things get interesting. That piece of furniture sitting at center stage in the kitchen doesn't have to be some prefab thing you buy at a home improvement store. Why not incorporate unique kitchen island ideas into the space to add so much more personality to the room? Joanna Gaines did just that with the island in her farmhouse kitchen and later wrote about it for her Magnolia website.
In the Gaines' kitchen, the island started out as a baptismal table from a parochial school. The baptism tool is sized appropriately for a kitchen island, standing at waist height, which makes it perfect for prepping food. The Gaineses also added some antique bar stools for an eclectic and yet cohesive look.
The baptismal table that Gaines used was a lot like a kitchen cabinet structure that goes beneath a countertop, except it has arched panels on one side that nod to the fact it was salvaged and repurposed. They added a white marble top, which fit in with the color scheme of the kitchen. Using similar inspiration, it's not hard to come up with your own kitchen island ideas for a small space, a large space, or somewhere in between.
Repurpose old structures for a new kitchen island, Joanna Gaines style
If you're renovating any space in your home, you might be able to salvage some of the furnishings to turn into a kitchen island. A buffet, console, or even an old vanity or dresser could be transformed into an island with a little upkeep. Another option for getting the goods for free is to look through your local Buy Nothing groups online. If you prefer shopping, a visit to a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop is bound to turn up some fun finds that could be transformed into a kitchen island. Sometimes they carry contractor leftovers or scratch-and-dent items, so you may be able to find a beautiful countertop for your island or some old kitchen base cabinets that'll make the perfect island.
Wherever you source your kitchen island supplies, keep in mind the size of your kitchen and the size of the typical island within it. For a small kitchen, aim for something up to 36 inches wide and up to 60 inches long. If you have a bigger cook area, you want something around 3 to 4 feet in width and 7 to 9 feet in length. The ideal height goes from a low 28 inches for an eat-at-the-bar island up to a multipurpose one that's up to 45 inches high. Bring a tape measure when you're exploring potential kitchen island options to see what might work best for your kitchen space.
Get as creative as you'd like with your island. Perhaps you'll add wheels to make it portable. Use the space beneath the countertop to store cookware, barware, or even kitchen linens. Think outside the box for the countertop material as well. A vintage wooden door or old bowling alley flooring would make an interesting countertop.