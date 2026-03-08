Christina Haack's Brilliant Exterior Paint Trick Makes Small Homes Feel Bigger

Part of picking the best house paint is choosing a color that works not only aesthetically but also practically. Design star Christina Haack pulled that off with the perfect neutral shade that adds curb appeal and makes the home look bigger. It was Haack's paint choice for her home design on "The Flip Off," where both profit gains and bragging rights against her ex-husband were on the line.

"Once we finish all of the repair work on the stucco, we'll paint the house a crisp white, which is a little trick to make the house appear larger than it is," Haack said (via YouTube). She even carried this color to the property's exterior wall around the backyard. With this paint choice, the California residence got a makeover that left it looking clean and spacious.

Haack also pulled off this presidential paint trick for a design in "Christina in the Country." This time she painted a yellowish-brown brick facade a crisp white. It instantly gave the 1970s home a brighter, bigger, and more modern feel. This crisp, blank canvas look is even a design the HGTV star would pick for herself, as Haack's Tennessee vacation home bore white vertical siding. Granted, the 5,200-square-foot home probably doesn't need any enlarging design tricks.