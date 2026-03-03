Don't Start This Herb From Seed — Buy It As A Seedling For A Quicker Harvest

If you are looking to easily grow an herb garden, you may be anxiously gathering up packets of seeds in anticipation of planting. However, if you have a pack of rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) seeds, you might want to put them back. That's because if you want a quicker harvest, you shouldn't start rosemary from seed. Rather, you should buy it as a seedling.

While you can certainly grow rosemary from seed from seed, the process is long, arduous, and often unproductive. In ideal conditions, it takes two to four weeks for rosemary seeds to germinate. That is, if they are even viable, as rosemary seeds are known to have a very low germination rate. Beyond that, you will likely find that the few seeds that do germinate will grow very slowly, especially during the first year. Even though their growth picks up the pace by year two, it may be a few years before rosemary plants started from seed are ready to harvest. Buying seedlings rather than starting from seed will eliminate the guesswork of germination, as the seedlings have already sprouted and are growing.