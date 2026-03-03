Plant These Fast-Growing Herbs Next To Your Potatoes For A Better Harvest

From the time potatoes first made their way into the colonies that eventually became the United States, these understated vegetables have played a significant role in the American diet. So, it is no surprise they are a popular vegetable for backyard gardeners. If you are growing potatoes in your garden, cilantro (Coriandrum sativum) and parsley (Petroselinum crispum) are a pair of perfect companion plants. Planting these fast-growing herbs next to your potatoes can lead to better results when the potatoes are ready to harvest.

Cilantro and parsley are often considered to be among the annual herbs you should grow in your garden. Most often, this is because of their versatility in creating a variety of dishes post-harvest. However, they also provide value to your garden while growing. By both repelling pests and attracting beneficial insects, cilantro and parsley can help ensure the health of your garden crops, including potatoes. Additionally, although parsley is commonly thought of as a garnish for potatoes, it is also reputed to help improve their flavor while they're still in the ground.