Plant These Fast-Growing Herbs Next To Your Potatoes For A Better Harvest
From the time potatoes first made their way into the colonies that eventually became the United States, these understated vegetables have played a significant role in the American diet. So, it is no surprise they are a popular vegetable for backyard gardeners. If you are growing potatoes in your garden, cilantro (Coriandrum sativum) and parsley (Petroselinum crispum) are a pair of perfect companion plants. Planting these fast-growing herbs next to your potatoes can lead to better results when the potatoes are ready to harvest.
Cilantro and parsley are often considered to be among the annual herbs you should grow in your garden. Most often, this is because of their versatility in creating a variety of dishes post-harvest. However, they also provide value to your garden while growing. By both repelling pests and attracting beneficial insects, cilantro and parsley can help ensure the health of your garden crops, including potatoes. Additionally, although parsley is commonly thought of as a garnish for potatoes, it is also reputed to help improve their flavor while they're still in the ground.
Cilantro and parsley protect and enhance potato crops
When it comes to aiding your potatoes with companion plants, both cilantro and parsley provide benefits. You can grow cilantro from a rooted stem, and growing it in your garden is beneficial because it has a distinctly different effect on various insects. Its aroma deters damaging insects, such as aphids and potato beetles. Planting it near your potatoes will help protect them from these pests. Additionally, cilantro attracts beneficial insects, such as ladybugs, which eat pests that harm potato plants. Essentially, it offers double-layer pest protection for potatoes.
Growing parsley near potatoes also provides a few different benefits. Like cilantro, it can have an opposite effect on different insects. Parsley is known to deter damaging insects such as potato beetles. It also attracts beneficial insects, such as hoverflies, ladybugs, and damselflies. Additionally, parsley can help potatoes grow better and improve their flavor thanks to chemical compounds it releases into the soil.