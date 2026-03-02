Found Snake Eggs In Your Yard? Here's What To Do Next

Knowing some of the key egg-laying habits of snakes is important, but it doesn't automatically solve an existing snake egg problem. If you do think you've stumbled upon snake eggs, it's important to first stop and move all kids and pets away from the area. Do not pick up or move the eggs to another location. Also, refrain from attempting to "save" or hatch them on your own. If you've accidentally moved materials like branches that were covering the eggs, be sure to put these back in place as best as you can.

It can be difficult to fully control snakes on your property, but it's understandable if you don't want them around your yard. Venomous species are particularly concerning, and you might not be able to tell if the eggs are tied to a potentially harmful snake species or not. This is why you should always contact a wildlife expert for removal. Your local animal control services will likely be able to help, or if you're willing to pay a bit more, you can also seek out private wildlife removal services. These experts can help identify the eggs, move them safely without harming the snakes, and provide some peace of mind for your family. Don't wait to take this critical step, though — most snake eggs hatch between summer and fall, after about 40 to 70 days of incubation. If the eggs are moving or have small cracks, they may be hatching, which could be important info to pass on to wildlife removal experts.