Why There's Simply No Need For Dryer Sheets Anymore

Between sorting and folding your laundry, reaching for a dryer sheet may seem like the simplest part of an otherwise never-ending chore. Invented in the 1960s by a chemist who wanted to make laundry easier for his wife, dryer sheets have long been touted as a way to easily reduce static cling while adding long-lasting fragrance. Made of thin polyester, dryer sheets are coated in several different ingredients, including sulfate-derived antistatic chemicals, fatty acids for softening, chemical fragrances, and clay that influences how these ingredients react when they're heated by your dryer. They represent a sizable chunk of the laundry product market, and demand for high-performance products that offer scent, static reduction, and softening in a single product continues to grow globally. However, as studies continue to reveal their potential downsides, some of us are wondering if we should ditch the dryer sheet altogether.

If you take the time to look at the care tags on your clothes, you already know to avoid using dryer sheets on athleisure made from synthetic fabrics, like your favorite yoga pants or kids' baseball uniforms. You also shouldn't use them when drying cloth diapers, fire-retardant blankets or pajamas, towels, and water-repellent shirts and jackets. In all of these cases, dryer sheets interfere with how these fabrics interact with moisture, reducing their wicking, absorbency, or protective capabilities. But according to environmentalists and toxicologists, dryer sheets may be even worse for your health (and the planet) than they are for your clothes.