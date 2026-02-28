Zoysia Grass Look Brown? Here's How To Know If It's Dead Or Dormant

Among all the different types of grasses for your lawn, zoysia can offer several benefits. For one thing, it's soft and comfortable for playtime with your pets and kids (you might even choose to occasionally walk on it barefoot, like I do!). Zoysia also needs a lot of upkeep because of its fast growth rate, and it requires a sharp mower blade due to its density. It's understandable to be concerned if your once-beautiful lawn starts looking more dead than vibrant. Before you take any drastic measures, though, know that zoysia can turn brownish during dormancy. Fortunately, you can test the grass by hand to see if your lawn is actually dead.

Zoysia is a perennial plant that thrives in sunny, humid conditions. This is why it's a relatively common selection in the the Southern U.S., where many households choose to plant zoysia over bermudagrass. If you've recently planted zoysia turf or have moved onto property that already has it, seeing brown spots can be concerning. The grass typically goes dormant in the late fall, and greening occurs during mid to late spring, depending on where you live.

Whether or not you're in the zoysia dormancy period, consider trying a grass tug test to see if the turf is truly dead. As the term indicates, all you have to do is try to tug out several blades of grass by hand. If you feel resistance at the roots, your zoysia is likely just dormant. On the other hand, if the grass comes up rather easily, you could be dealing with dead turf.