Say Goodbye To Ugly Washer Hookups And Hello To Extra Storage With This Clever DIY

This is not a hot take: The outlet box through which hot and cold water and wastewater flow to and from your washing machine is a uniquely hideous blight in a room dedicated to cleanliness and order. (Many people with non-influencer laundry rooms are chuckling at "cleanliness and order," no doubt.) This sort of mechanical mess is usually hidden away in a cabinet, inside your walls, or behind a door. Fortunately, TikTok home design influencer @anewgo has a simple and effective solution for you: Turn it into a storage shelf.

@anewgo This scrappy little solution I came up with to hide our laundry hookups turned out to be one of my favorite DIYs that I've done! It just feels more polished in here and it was cheap and easy to do! For those who are curious, YES, the washing machine lid opens all the way without removing the shelf. Credit: @homewithjanny #laundryroom #laundry #newconstruction #laundryroominspo #newhome ♬ original sound – AnewGo

Additional laundry room storage and organization is always welcome, and this shelf provides quite a bit. The TikTok creator describes it as a "scrappy little solution" to the laundry hookup-hiding problem. The project requires only four pieces, not including screws, wall anchors, and the like. The "scrappy" designation might be there to suggest you can do much of this project with scrap wood left over from previous projects.

The shelf is about the width of the washer and dryer combined. A vertical board attached to the bottom of the shelf parallel to the wall is used as an apron to conceal the lower half of the washing machine outlet box where the washing machine's drain standpipe connects. The top half of the outlet box is concealed by a functional and decorative basket which she placed on the shelf.